OmnibusWatch, Howard The Duck, New Mutants, Excalibur, Mutant Massacre

OmnibusWatch: The Uncanny Omar has been running more YouTube scoops directly from Marvel VP – Sales, David Gabriel. And here's the details from some of his recent announcements of Marvel Omnibus volumes planned for December 2021, just in time to make some very big Christmas presents for some lucky folk. And there are three big mutant Omnibus volumes, a reissue of Mutant Massacre Omnibus, currently out of print and going for many multiples of cover price on Amazon. Then there is a second Omnibus volume for New Mutants. With the suggestion that the third volume might take in the rest of the original run, including Rob Liefeld's reinvention – and maybe X-Force too. And then a second volume for Excalibur, including Alan Davis' second run on the title, writing and drawing the series with Joe Madureira guest-starring. And the Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones run on Howard The Duck in one big volume too. Here are the details as shared on YouTube.

OmnibusWatch: Mutant Massacre Omnibus HC [New Printing] collecting: Uncanny X-Men (1981) 210-219; X-Men Annual (1970) 11; X-Factor (1986) 9-17; X-Factor Annual (1986) 2; New Mutants (1983) 46; Thor (1966) 373-374, 377-378; Power Pack (1984) 27; Daredevil (1964) 238; Fantastic Four Vs. The X-Men (1987) 1-4; X-Men Vs. The Avengers (1987) 1-4

OmnibusWatch: New Mutants Omnibus Vol. 2 HC collecting: New Mutants (1983) 35-54; New Mutants Annual (1984) 2-3; New Mutants Special Edition (1985) 1; X-men Annual (1970) 9-10; Power Pack (1984) 20, 33; Fallen Angels (1987) 1-8; Firestar (1986) 1-4; New Mutants: War Children (2019) 1; Material From Web Of Spider-man Annual (1985) 2

OmnibusWatch: Excalibur Omnibus Vol. 2 HC collecting: Excalibur (1988) 35-67, Excalibur: Weird War Iii (1990) 1, Excalibur: The Possession (1991) 1, Excalibur: Air Apparent (1991) 1, Excalibur: XX Crossing (1992) 1, Sensational She-Hulk (1989) 26 Material From Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 75, 110

OmnibusWatch: Howard The Duck By Zdarsky & Quinones Omnibus HC collecting: Howard The Duck (2015a) 1-5, Howard The Duck (2015b) 1-11, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (2015b) 6, War Of The Realms: War Scrolls (2019) 1 (Howard The Duck Story)

Any other out-ot-print Omnibuses that desperately need a market-correcting second print? Should Liefeld be in or out of New Mutants Volume 3? Is there any point going for a third volume of Excalibur? Do you really want to give your shop a hernia? Let us know in the comments.