One Page of Jim Lee X-Men Art Sold For Over 1/3 of a Million Last Week

Last week's Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction #7270 held by Heritage Auctions that ran from the 7th to the 10th of April, saw plenty of items receive record amounts. And we covered some of the more headline worthy. But there are plenty more worth examination.

Such as this page from Uncanny X-Men #271 by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Chris Claremont which ended up selling for a whopping $360,000, thanks to a cool Wolverine and iconic Psylocke pose. Especially when a double-page spread with Magneto and Rogue for the subsequent Uncanny X-Men #274 went for only $180,000. Still, that's over half a million for the pair. Throw in his $144,000 paid for a Wolverine cover from 1990 and you are over two thirds of a million. Take a look at them all below.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Uncanny X-Men #271 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 1990). One thing that sets Jim Lee apart from other artists is his action — he has a way of stretching and contorting bodies of his characters to create the most dynamic poses possible — and he has the skill to make it look believable! Characters fly off the pages when Jim Lee gets done with them, as is perfectly illustrated on this X-Men page featuring Wolverine, Jubilee, and Psylocke. Claws flying, kicks breaking out of panels, all aimed right at the reader, who instantly feels like a part of the action. This page is a perfect example of why Jim Lee is so beloved by legions comic fans around the world! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Signed by Lee at the bottom left, with slight toning, text paste-ups with excess residue staining (a paste-up at the bottom has a piece of paper stuck underneath it), punched holes in the side margins, tape and taped page number paste-up at the bottom, with light handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Uncanny X-Men #274 Double Page Spread 2-3 Savage Land Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Jim Lee is synonymous with the X-Men, having propelled the mutants to new heights in the 90s — record highs that have never been seen since. What built that popularity was his run on Uncanny, with great stories from acclaimed X-Men scribe Chris Claremont. One of the fan-favorite storylines of that time took place in the Savage Land, prominently featuring Rogue and Magneto, an unlikely alliance that had fans reeling. Here the pair team-up with Ka-Zar on an epic double-page spread as only Jim Lee could produce — a dynamic two-panel layout that engulfs the reader in a world of larger-than-life heroes (and villains) in otherworldly locations. This artwork epitomizes why Jim Lee is regarded as one of the top comic artists. Ink over graphite on two conjoined Marvel Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21" x 15.25". Signed by Lee at the bottom left, slight toning, held together by tape in the margins and on the back, with central discoloring from the tape, text and correction paste-ups, taped page number paste-ups at the bottom, and light staining and handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

Jim Lee Wolverine #24 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1990). A maskless Wolverine dominates a Madripoor alley in this aggressive cover, with his teeth gnashing, and adamantium claws highlighted against the darkness. Fan-favorite artist (and the current face of DC Comics), Jim Lee, first drew Wolverine in Alpha Flight #53, only three years prior to this cover, and was in the process of redefining comic art with his work on the X-Men. This was his first cover for the Wolverine series. Lee's original art is highly coveted but his legacy with Marvel makes this cover a grail. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". There are blue pencils, red keyline ink, and whiteout. The clear acetate overlay has printed stats of the logo, masthead, UPC box, and gray city background. The page is moderately toned, has mild creasing along the edges, and marginal tape residue. Signed in the left and bottom areas. In Very Good condition.