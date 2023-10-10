Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Biker Mice From Mars. Nacelleverse, new york comic con, NYCC

Oni Press to Publish Biker Mice from Mars in NacelleVerse #0 2024

Oni Press is creating NacelleVerse comics based on Robo Force, Biker Mice from Mars, The Great Garloo, Sectaurs, and Power Lords.

New York Comic Con announcements are coming fast and furious in advance of this week's convention. Now comes word that Oni Press – fresh off a round of new hires and staff promotions last week – is adding to its portfolio of licensed comics with a stable of new titles produced in partnership with the Nacelle Company based on the company's stable of classic toys properties, including Robo Force, Biker Mice from Mars, The Great Garloo, Sectaurs, and Power Lords.

In recent years, Nacelle has fashioned itself a one-part production company – with hit series like The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us on Netflix – and one-part toy manufacturer with new lines of action figures based on Robo Force, Biker Mice from Mars, and the like.

Most recently, it has brought those initiatives together for a new slate of animated series incorporating all of the properties together into the "NacelleVerse" – slated to begin in 2024 with a Robo Force animated series and be followed in short order by a Ryan Reynolds-produced Biker Mice from Mars animated series.

Now, Oni Press is joining the collaboration too with new limited series for each of the NacelleVerse's most notable properties, to be overseen by Boom! Studios' Power Rangers and Massiveverse writer Melissa Flores.

Oni's new line of comics and graphic novels is slated to begin with an oversized, 40-page NacelleVerse #0 issue,– written by Flores with art by Realm of X's Diogenes Neves and a wraparound cover by Mike Deodato, Jr. – in spring 2024 and then continue in a new Robo Force and Biker Mice mini-series in short succession thereafter. Says Nacelle CEO and founder Brian Volk-Weiss on the connectivity between the comics and forthcoming animated series:

"This fantastic partnership with Oni Press helps us expand our storytelling capabilities in a way that we know resonates with fans – through the limitless power of comics and graphic novels. Building upon the rich history of the many fan-favourite toy lines that populate the Nacellverse and building a roadmap for fans to enter the interconnected world of our upcoming animated series, these series will be tailor-made entry points for longtime fans and new readers. Before anyone hits play on one of our series, they'll know exactly what the events leading up to the first fade are."

Added Hunter Gorinson, Oni Press President & Publisher; "Toys and comics have a long and storied history of mutual admiration and cross-collaboration. From Transformers and Micronauts to G.I. Joe and ROM, some of the most impactful comic stories ever told have drawn inspiration from the world of toys. Alongside our partners at Nacelle and our amazing cast of creators, we're working to craft the next chapter in that time-tested legacy. Having seen firsthand Nacelle's exciting and ambitious plans for the future, I know toy fans and comic readers alike are going to have a lot to look forward to in the Nacellverse ."

The recent news of Ryan Reynolds' attachment to the Biker Mice franchise has made for an impressive spike in back issues sales of Marvel's 90s series. Will the news of Oni's new series continue the trend…and will classics like DC's Power Lords and Marvel's Sectaurs series also join in? Expect to hear more at New York Comic Con…

The giant-sized Nacellverse #0 – featuring the first comic book appearances of many of the Nacellverse 's biggest heroes and villains – will be followed by Robo Force #1 (of 3), which will introduce the 22nd-century world of the Nacellverse in the first of a new slate of interconnected limited series from writer Melissa Flores. The debut comic series will chart the rise of Robo Force – a scrappy, overworked team of once-thought-obsolete robots who might just be Earth's last, best chance at survival – in the lead-up to Nacelle's upcoming Robo Force animated series. Subsequent series will follow in 2024, devoted to the rest of the Nacellverse.

"Toys and comics have a long and storied history of mutual admiration and cross-collaboration. From Transformers and Micronauts to G.I. Joe and ROM, some of the most impactful comics stories ever told have drawn inspiration from the world of toys. Alongside our partners at Nacelle and our amazing cast of creators, we're working to craft the next chapter in that time-tested legacy," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "Having seen firsthand Nacelle's exciting and ambitious plans for the future, I know toy fans and comic readers alike are going to have a lot to look forward to in the Nacellverse ."

Nacellverse #0 by Melissa Flores, Diogenes Neves, and more is slated for release in spring 2024 from Oni Press.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!