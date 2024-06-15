Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Autumn Kingdon, rick and morty, september 2024, Solicits

Autumn Kingdom and Rick & Morty in Oni Press September 2024 Solicits

Oni Press' September 2024 solicits includes The Autumn Kingdom from Cullen Bunn and Christopher Mitten and a Rick And Morty Halloween Special

Oni Press drops their September 2024 solicits and solicitations, with The Autumn Kingdom from Cullen Bunn and Christopher Mitten, Scott Pilgrim print and portfolio set and colouring books, a Rick And Morty Halloween Special by Brockton McKinney and Marc Ellerby, graphic novels I Felt Myself Slipping by Ray Nadine, Sub Zero by Junepurrr, In The Shadow Of Stalin by Andrea Chalupa and Ivan Rodrigues, more Army Of One from Tony Lee and Yishan Li, and a Quick And Easy Guide to Coming Out by Kristin Russo and Ravi Teixeira

THE AUTUMN KINGDOM #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY CULLEN BUNN

ART BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER A BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER B BY ALISON SAMPSON

COVER C BY MALACHI WARD

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY DANIEL VEGA

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY MALACHI WARD

VARIANT COVER (1:30) BY VANESA R. DEL REY

FULL ART VARIANT (1:50) BY VANESA R. DEL REY

In the borderlands between imagination and reality, horror and fantasy, master storyteller Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Harrow County) and visionary artist Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & the B.P.R.D.) begin one family's labyrinthine descent through a perilous forest where the local folklore is anything but a myth . . .

Bestselling author Andrew Kier found the perfect place to finish his latest dark-fantasy novel—an idyllic, remote cabin on the edge of a lush Swedish forest. His young daughters, Sommer and Winter, gleefully explore . . . until they happen upon a strange clearing of ancient statues: goblins, dwarves, elves, and a warrior queen mysteriously missing her swordhand and weapon. When something sinister follows the girls home and viciously snatches their parents in the night, the sisters' only hope may be that ancient relic, lost in the forest underbrush, waiting for a new champion to take it up . . .ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4th | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/12/2024

SCOTT PILGRIM PRINT COLLECTION 2004-2014 PORTFOLIO SET

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY

In celebration of 20 years of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim—Oni Press proudly presents the Scott Pilgrim Print Collection 2004-2024, commemorating one of the most iconic and influential graphic novel series of the last two decades with a collectible print collection box set!

Presented on heavy cardstock, fans can showcase a selection of iconic, frame-ready images personally curated by creator Bryan Lee O'Malley with 21 high-quality, 9" x 12" prints, including all new never-before-seen art, classic images, and randomly inserted, limited-edition sketch prints!

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25th, 2024 | $29.99 | 21 PGS | FC

IOD: 7/25/2024

FOC: 9/2/2024

SCOTT PILGRIM'S PRECIOUS LITTLE LIFE COLORING BOOK SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll color between the lines!

This new look at Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life–volume one of the bestselling graphic novel epic that inspired Netflix's celebrated anime series–reimagines, resizes,nand reproduces Bryan Lee O'Malley's smash-hit in an oversize coloring book for art aficionados of all ages!

Scott Pilgrim's life is totally sweet. He's 23 years old, in a rock band, "between jobs," and dating a cute high school girl. Everything's fantastic until a seriously mind-blowing, dangerously fashionable, rollerblading delivery girl named Ramona Flowers starts cruising through his dreams and sailing by him at parties. Will Scott's awesome life get turned upside down? Will he have to face Ramona's seven evil ex-boyfriends in battle?

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11th, 2024 | $16.99 | 168 pgs. | B&W

IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/19/2024

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #3 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY CHRIS CONDON, CORINNA BECHKO & JAY STEPHENS

ART BY CHARLIE ADLARD, LEOMACS & JONATHAN CASE

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY TOM FOWLER

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTISTS EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

EVERY TOMBSTONE TELLS TELLS A TALE . . . THESE ARE YOUR EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS!

In your next infamous ish from the immortal EC Comics, all-new stories of fatalistic spectacle—

told with wanton disregard for moral standards or public decency—from six ax-wielding masters of splatter de spectacular: rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and Eisner Award nominee Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead); Hugo Award nominee Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and Eisner Award winner Jonathan Case (Green River Killer); and Emmy Award winner Jay Stephens (Dwellings) and the maniacal Leomacs (Rogues)!

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18TH | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC

IOC: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/26/20

CRUEL UNIVERSE #2 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, CHRIS CONDON, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & BEN H. WINTERS

ART BY JAVIER FERNANDEZ, DAVID LAPHAM, LEOMACS, & RILEY ROSSMO

COVER A BY GREG SMALLWOOD

COVER B BY RILEY ROSSMO

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY RILEY ROSSMO

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

You were an explorer who challenged the farthest reaches of existence. Until your technology inevitably failed you and you found yourself trapped in the endless void of space, drifting aimlessly amongst the nebulae, with only one question rattling through your tiny, dying, all-too-human brain: What if the horrors of this reality are too great to comprehend? What if they were NEVER supposed to be explored at all? GOOD THING YOU STILL HAVE THIS COMIC TO KEEP YOU COMPANY, SPACEMAN!

Test the boundaries of our cold and unforgiving CRUEL UNIVERSE with four bizarre tales of time and space by eight modern masters of the science-fiction form: Christopher Cantwell (Thanos, Iron Man) and David Lapham (Stray Bullets); Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and Javier Rodriguez (Amazing Spider-Man); Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Grim) and Riley Rossmo (Wesley Dodds: The Sandman); and a very special surprise from Ben H. Winters (CBS' Tracker) and Leomacs (Rogues). . . . At last, EC Comics dares you to look into the void and ponder what fate awaits us all! (Hint: It's OBLIVION!) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4TH | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC IOC: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/12/2024

CULT OF THE LAMB #4 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY ALEX PAKNADEL

ART BY TROY LITTLE

COVER A BY CARLES DALMAU

COVER B BY TROY LITTLE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY ABIGAIL STARLING

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY PAULINA GANUCHEAU

VARIANT COVER (1:30) BY JESSE LONERGAN

Heretical creators Alex Paknadel (Detective Comics) and Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu) write the final chapter of Cult of the Lamb's FIRST VERSE—and lay the seeds for new chapters yet to be told . . .

Lamb returns to the Darkwood, determined to finally defeat the nefarious Bishop Leshy at any cost. Back at the cult, Nana struggles with the instruction to sacrifice a follower in order to grant Lamb the power to push through their boss fight, but ultimately realizes what's best for the Lamb is best for the cult, and a difficult choice is made . . .

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/19/2024

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #3 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY MELISSA FLORES

ART BY FRANCIS PORTELA

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY MARCO RENNA & ANDREW DALHOUSE

COVER C BY PATRICK SPAZIANTE

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY FRANCIS PORTELA

REVOLUTION ON THE RED PLANET!

The Biker Mice must make a final stand for their home planet against the might of the vicious Sand Raiders, backed by the ruthless Plutarkians! But when Vinnie and Modo find themselves at odds with fellow Biker Mouse and bro Throttle, will their infighting threaten the very war itself? And how does the rebel leader Stoker fit into the equation? The race to the epic ending of "Mars War" is here! ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOC: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/26/2024

SESAME STREET #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

ART BY BETH HUGHES

COVER A BY BETH HUGHES

COVER B BY ERIN HUNTING

COLORING BOOK VARIANT BY BETH HUGHES

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY REMY DAYE

Stroll along Sesame Street and join Bert, Ernie, and more of your favorite furry friends in this brand-new comic book series for readers of all ages!

Flowers are blooming and the sun is shining on Sesame Street—it's Spring! In this brand-new comic, your favorite Sesame Street friends prepare for the annual community Swap Meet . . . but Ernie is having a hard time finding things to give away. Join him and his friends as they learn how great it feels to give to others and make room for new adventures!

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25th, 2024 | $3.99 | 24 pgs. | FC IOC: 7/25/2024 FOC: 9/2/2024

TOXIC SUMMER #3 (of 3)

WRITTEN/ART BY DEREK CHARM

COVER A BY DEREK CHARM

COVER B BY FLOPS

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY NAOMI FRANQ

STAB! GASP! SPLASH! From Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Derek Charm (Jughead), the summer's most joyous horror-comedy hit takes its final chapter into the deep end!

Leo and Ben desperately fight off the invading scourge of monsters from the deep as more of their friends and family emerge with glowing eyes, victims of the strange trance. Roger finally learns what havoc he unleashed when he removed the ancient relic from the ocean floor, and what it will take to put things right again and save summer—and the people—in Port Dorian. ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/19/2024

RICK AND MORTY: YOUTH IN RICKVOLT #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI

ART BY TONY GREGORI

COVER A BY TONY GREGORI

COVER B BY AHMED RAAFAT

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY WARREN WUCINICH

The revolution continues in the all-new, all-upstart epic from Michael Moreci (Barbaric, Wasted Space) and Tony Gregori (Porkchop Robot Killer, Rick and Morty Super Spring Break Special) about rebellion, adolescence, and freedom!

Rick and Beth have infiltrated the Revolution World with a less-than-foolproof plan to destroy the rebellion from the inside out, but that plan is quickly thwarted by dinosaur-riding rebel children out for Rick's blood. Meanwhile, back home, Summer discovers Rick's pocket universe, along with evidence that Rick and Beth are there. Worse, she learns this universe is becoming unstable, and it's only a matter of time before it collapses on itself . . . ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/26/2024

RICK AND MORTY: RICK OR TREAT HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1

WRITTEN BY BROCKTON MCKINNEY

ART BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER A BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER B BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY AARON CONLEY

Rick is hard at work in the garage, but Morty just won't stop yapping, so he opens up a portal and brings in a weird, gothy-looking girl named Lil Wigsley. Rick explains that Lil Wigsley will tell Morty stories if he'll shut up and listen—but these aren't just any old stories. They're horrifically banal, but it soon becomes clear that Rick and Sister Lil Wigsley's intent to distract Morty is more terrifying than the tepid tales they've been spinning!

From the bone-chilling Brockton McKinney (Savage Squad 6, Rick and Morty: Maximum Overture) and the macabre Marc Ellerby (Rick and Morty ongoing, Chloe Noonan: Monster Hunter) comes a frighteningly funny, brand-new Rick and Morty Halloween special!

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25th, 2024 | $9.99 | 64 pgs. | FC | ONE-SHOT

IOD: 7/25/2024

FOC: 9/2/2024

I FELT MYSELF SLIPPING SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY RAY NADINE

Former competitive gymnast and cartoonist Ray Nadine (Light Carries On, Raise Hell!, Messenger) tells a touching coming-of-age story about coping with anxiety and loss and forging friendship along the way in an inspired young-adult graphic novel.

After losing her dad, level-10 gymnast Riley Glass moves to Stephon, Illinois, where she struggles to fit in with the other gymnasts at Station Six Gymnastics. She misses her old friends and is cautious of making new ones, which is made all the more difficult as she's hard of hearing and none of her new teammates know American Sign Language. When she meets Kota Iwamoto, Riley is surprised by Kota's effort in learning ASL and making her feel more at home. even though she struggles with her own fears and anxieties. Kota wants to be the best gymnast and make it all the way to the Olympics, but her fears of getting injured could stand in the way. As they make their way to the prestigious U.S. Classic gymnastics event, Riley and Kota's future as friends and as gymnasts will be put to the test.

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11th, 2024 | $14.99 | 208 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/19/2024

SUBZERO VOL. 1 SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY JUNEPURRR

From debut creator Antonia Crupa, also known as Junepurrr, comes the first printed edition of the smash-hit Webtoon SubZero!

To save her people, Princess Clove will have to do the unthinkable—marry her greatest enemy! Clove is the last remaining heir of her Cerulean Dragon clan, fighting in a seemingly endless 300-year war against the vast Crimson Empire. With no end to the war in sight, Clove agrees to leave her sheltered homeland in favor of a political marriage with the heir to the enemy Crimson Dragon clan, Prince Kyro.

Raised on the battlefields and feared by his rivals, the cutthroat prince is first to notice that Clove is hiding a dangerous secret she's been working tirelessly to protect.

As tensions rise between these unlikely allies, the fragile peace brokered by their marriage is threatened by those who wish to continue the war. Now fighting in the world of her enemies and fighting a surprising attraction to Kyro, Clove discovers that achieving peace is far more dangerous than she could have ever imagined.

Collecting episodes 0–25 of the Webtoon series, with all new back matter material for fans!

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25th, 2024 | $24.99 | 328 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 9/2/2024

IN THE SHADOW OF STALIN: THE STORY OF MR. JONES HC

WRITTEN BY ANDREA CHALUPA

ART BY IVAN RODRIGUES

COVER BY ALEXANDRA FASTOVETS

Can the unrelenting power of truth expose one of Stalin's greatest crimes to a world that refuses to bear witness? From journalist and screenwriter Andrea Chalupa and artist Ivan Rodrigues, this powerful new historical graphic novel reexamines the bravery and tragedy that first thrust Ukraine in the international spotlight in the years before World War II. In the early 1930s, young journalist Gareth Jones travels to the Soviet Union for a story and stumbles upon a growing man-made famine, or Holodomor, happening in Ukraine under the government's guidance. Seeking the truth in all its ugliness, he embarks on a journey of discovery, strife, and a cover-up of the deaths of millions of people . . .

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4th, 2024 | $24.99 | 144 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/25/2024

FOC: 8/12/2024

ARMY OF ONE VOL. 2 SC

WRITTEN BY TONY LEE

ART/COVER BY YISHAN LI

The second in a stunning, dimension-spanning sci-fi trilogy from New York Times bestselling writer Tony Lee (Superboy, Doctor Who) and acclaimed illustrator Yishan Li (Batwoman Annual)!

The Shards are scattered and reeling in the wake of Carrie's sudden death. Without her—without the prophecy—they surely stand no chance against Brother Havoc and his rising scourge of alternate-reality Nazis. When gravely injured knight TR-8 makes a sudden recovery, the savior, Sister Fortune, and the trained warrior are united as a powerful new trinity, but can they put the other pieces of their rebellion back together in time?

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18th, 2024 | $17.99 | 128 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/26/2024

THE CRUMRIN CHRONICLES VOL. 3: THE WILD & THE INNOCENT SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY TED NAIFEH

Over 20 years ago, the world of Courtney Crumrin—tween curmudgeon witch—was brought to life by Eisner Award–nominated author/illustrator Ted Naifeh. Now, return to the world of the mystical and magical in the final volume of the acclaimed follow-up series The Crumrin Chronicles! Will Crumrin, the boy who spent a hundred years in the realm of the faeries, is a bit of a trouble magnet. After defeating the dreadful forest spirit Blodeuwedd, he's hoping for a low-key summer with his best friend Tucker—but low-key gets flipped on its head when Tucker ropes Will into coming along to a real life adventure summer camp with them and their girlfriend, Cinnamon. As feelings grow more complicated, the trio find themselves suddenly embroiled in a dark magic that seems to have followed Will. With their fellow campers disappearing one by one, Will and Cinnamon soon find themselves the last ones standing. Can they put their feelings of resentment aside to rescue Tucker and their friends? Or will everyone become trapped in summer camp . . . forever?

ON SALE OCTOBER 2nd, 2024 | $14.99 | 152 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 9/9/2024

RICK AND MORTY: MEESEEKS, P.I. SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY FRED C. STRESING

From the mind of Fred C. Stresing (Rick and Morty, Invader ZIM) comes a medium-to-hard-boiled Rick and Morty mystery! The remote to the interdimensional cable box has gone missing . . . and everyone is a suspect! Desperate to find it before Rick can berate him, Jerry enlists the help of Meeseeks, P.I., and the two set off to retrieve the remote. Their search quickly turns up more than they bargained for, attracting seedy goons and assassins, and unraveling a massive interdimensional cable conspiracy hidden right underneath their noses!

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4th, 2024 | $19.99 | 112 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 8/12/2024

RICK AND MORTY: DELUXE DOUBLE FEATURE VOL. 4 HC

WRITTEN BY STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & JIM ZUB

ART BY RYAN LEE & TROY LITTLE

COVER BY MARC ELLERBY

The hit comic book series based on the hilarious [adult swim] animated show Rick and Morty continues in a beautifully oversized deluxe hardcover collection presenting all-new stories not seen on TV!

When the universe's great defenders, the Vindicators, are all but eradicated Rick Sanchez and the Smith family pull together the remaining ragtag superheroes to respond to a familiar band of enemies in Crisis on C-137. And just when you thought Cthulhu was all played out in the pop-culture ecosystem, Rick and Morty enter the Lovecraft dimension in Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu!

Collects the miniseries Crisis on C-137 #1–4 by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Ryan Lee and Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu #1–4 by writer Jim Zub and artist Troy Little!

ON SALE OCTOBER 2nd, 2024 | $59.99 | 224 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/25/2024

FOC: 9/9/2024

A QUICK & EASY GUIDE TO COMING OUT SC

WRITTEN BY KRISTIN RUSSO

ART/COVER BY RAVI TEIXEIRA

Whether you're queer, trans, questioning, or anything in between, coming out to the folks in your life can be nerve-racking and stressful. Luckily, writer Kristin Russo (This is a Book for Parents of Gay Kids) and cartoonist Ravi Teixeira are here to guide you through the process, no matter where in your journey you are.

From finding supportive resources, navigating awkward conversations, and embracing queer joy and community, this guide explores the twists and turns of coming out as every shade of LGBTQ+, helping you walk the path of sharing the truest you. ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25th, 2024 | $9.99 |80 pgs. | FC IOD: 7/25/2024 FOC: 9/2/2024

