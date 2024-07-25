Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Oni Press, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: ec comics, jason aaron, sdcc

Jason Aaron & Ben Winters in EC Shiver SuspenStories Holiday Special

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Jason Aaron and Ben Winters lead Oni Press/EC Comics' Shiver SuspenStories Holiday Special in December

Article Summary Jason Aaron & Ben Winters helm Oni Press/EC's holiday-themed Shiver SuspenStories #1, debuting in December.

56-page special pays homage to classic EC titles with horror, sci-fi, and combat tales.

Features work from top artists like Darick Robertson, David Lapham, and Kano.

Oni plans more EC Comics releases in 2024 starting with Shiver SuspenStories and Cruel Kingdom.

Coming in December, Oni will be debuting its third new EC project in a 56-page holiday-themed one-shot entitled Shiver Suspenstories #1, picking up the grand tradition of classic EC titles like Shock SuspenStories and Crime Suspenstories that first earned the ire of Dr. Frederic Werthem and the Comics Code Authority…as this cover image by The Boys' Darick Roberston so clearly illustrates.

This is the second of three announcements that Oni Press is making regarding their EC Comics line which launched yesterday with Edge Of The Abyss. Says Oni's PR:

THIS CHRISTMAS, TERROR COMES CALLING WITH 56 PAGES OF SHOCKING CHILLS FROM AN ALL-STAR CAST OF EC'S FINEST FIENDS! This December, Oni Press is proud to present SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES #1 – the FIRST in an ALL-NEW series of extra-sized EC specials colliding tales of horror, science-fiction, and frontline combat in one joyously wrapped, squarebound package … that may be leaking something strange under the Christmas tree… Featuring brand-new tales of merry dismemberment and yuletide destruction from writers Jason Aaron (Thor), Ben H. Winters (CBS' Tracker), and more with artists David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Kano (Gotham Central), and more – plus a newly remastered and authentically restored holiday classic from the EC vaults alongside covers by Adam Hughes (Wonder Woman) and Darick Robertson (The Boys)!

Expect more details to drop at Friday's EC Comics Lives Again at Oni Press! panel live from San Diego with creators Jason Aaron, Corinna Bechko, J. Holtham, Klaus Janson, Matt Kindt, Jay Stephens, and Ben H. Winters, where the company will also be distributing free copies of this exclusive Richard Corben "Fan-Addict" variant cover for Epitaphs from the Abyss #1… Expect that to be a hot item in the days ahead.

Said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson of the success of Epitaphs from the Abyss, as well as today's corresponding announcements of EC's Shiver SuspenStories and Cruel Kingdom:

"With EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1 now on store shelves, it's safe to say the full-blooded return of EC Comics to store shelves worldwide has exceeded even our own aggressive expectations to become Oni Press' biggest Direct Market launch in a decade. We owe a huge debt of thanks to the fans, creators, and retailers who have supported this righteous resurrection for one of the most iconic and influential publishing houses in the history of the comics medium. It also means the second phase of our ambitious plans to strengthen the scope of our EC publishing program can now be revealed – beginning with a surprise expansion for EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS and continuing into two new releases: this winter's holiday-themed SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES special and EC's first-ever excursion in dark fantasy, CRUEL KINGDOM, beginning in January!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!