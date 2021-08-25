Original Adlard Artwork From The Walking Dead #41 Hits Auction

There are few franchises as giving to their fanbase as The Walking Dead. From the comic to the TV show, there seems to be an endless sea of amazing ways to display your love for Robert Kirkman's most iconic creation. If you love the television show, you can go all-out with the limited edition Blu-Ray collections which function as amazing art pieces. I remember being stunned when I saw how the third season set recreated the floating zombie heads. If you are a fan of the long-running comic, you might have been dismayed when Kirkman and Charlie Adlard finished their time on the title with a surprise final issue. However, Skybound followed through with the announcement that the series would be republished in full color. Now, with all of that merchandise, including toys and tie-in novels and so much more, many collectors still want more. That's where amazing and unique items like this come into play. Fans of The Walking Dead now have access to completely one-of-a-kind items thanks to Heritage Auctions. Today, one of artist Charlie Adlard's original pages from The Walking Dead #41 hits auction.

Charlie Adlard The Walking Dead #41 Story Page 11 Original Art (Image, 2007).

Alice and Rick talk about the dangers of trapping a walker. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of approximately 6.5" x 10.25". Signed by Adlard at the bottom. In Excellent condition.

This issue of The Walking Dead is the fifth chapter of the The Calm Before arc which takes place after the initial conflict at Woodbury. Best of luck to all fans of this iconic horror franchise who hope to add this original page of Charlie Adlard artwork to their collection. This is truly a unique item, and it's now live for you to bid on over at Heritage Auctions.