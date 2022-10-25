Overwatch 2 Launches Halloween Terror 2022 Event

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new info today on the latest event for Overwatch 2, as Halloween Terror 2022 is now live. Much like it has been in the past, you'll be playing to get new skins and other goodies throughout the next few weeks, as they have a new storyline centered around the latest characters that have been added to the game. This one is the limited-time co-op mission, Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. We got the notes below as it is officially live in the game right now, running until November 8th.

From now until November 8, join your fellow heroes to confront a host of haunting horrors as you seek to safeguard Eichenwalde— or fall to the Bride's retribution. Unlock even more spooky rewards during Halloween Terror by watching your favorite streamers on Twitch! Starting now through November 1 at 11:00 a.m. PDT, all channels streaming under the Overwatch 2 category will have terrifically terrifying Twitch drops. Viewers can earn the following rewards at:

2 hours watched: Werewolf Winston Spray

Werewolf Winston Spray 4 hours watched: Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin

Don't forget to connect your Twitch account through Battle.net to earn your rewards. Players who changed their password since the last campaign need to sign into their account again to claim future Twitch drops. The Halloween Terror Twitch drops are also available on all platforms, and participating regions include North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, Taiwan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Along with the haunting holiday events, we're running a Double Match XP weekend starting October 28-31 as we follow through on our promise from launch week.