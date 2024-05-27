Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: mcm, mcm london comic con, panini, Panini Manga

Panini UK Moves On From Marvel Comics To Launch Panini Manga

At MCM London Comic Con, Panini unveiled a new publishing line, separate from Marvel, Panini Manga UK, with Disney titles.

Article Summary Panini UK, renowned for Marvel rights, is unveiling a new Panini Manga line.

Collectible Marvel UK stories are reprinted, with Secret Wars hardcover featured.

The MCM London Comic Con debut includes Disney manga and new Webtoon prints.

Future Panini Manga will offer English translations of original manga for Europe.

Panini is the European magazine publisher distributor, that most fifty years olds like me will still associate with football stickers from the seventies and eighties. But that has held the rights to Marvel comic books since the bankruptcy in the nineties, and the ownership of Marvel UK. They rarely publish original material but hold the comics licenses for Marvel and Star Wars comic books in the UK and other European territories, occasionally collecting stories in different ways to the original. Such as the Secret Wars hardcover, on sale this weekend at MCM London Comic Con, which includes an original introduction from Jim Shooter, and the Secret Artist original stories from the original Marvel UK reprint of the series in the eighties. They had not been reprinted since the original UK publication, the original artwork had been lost and had to be recreated from one of the editor's own personal copies of the comics.

At MCM London Comic Con, the booth was mainly Marvel, with Spider-Man: Life Story being the hit of the show, one copy left when I got there.

But it was also time for Panini to unveil a new publishing line, separate from Marvel, Panini Manga. Such a line already exists in France, Argentina, Brazil and other countries, but now the UK is joining in. A soft launch for MCM, including Disney titles Kingdom Of Hearts and Lilo & Stitch manga, translated into English and selling at the show for a tenner a pop.

And this new logo.

This was also coupled with new Webtoon print productions coming for Cursed Princeless Club, Freaking Romance, and Everything Is Fine.

But Panini UK told me coming next is manga being translated into English for the first time, for the UK and across Europe. Expect a whole new line to be properly announced soon… MCM London Comics Con was just Panini Manga dipping its toe in the water. There will be plenty more to come.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!