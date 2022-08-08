Patrick Kindlon & Paul Tucker Bring a Stringer to Image Comics

Patrick Kindlon is the writer of comic books such as Frontiersman, Run The Dungeon, Antioch, Survival Fetish, There's Nothing There, and We Can Never Go Home. Paul Tucker is the artist on Hollow Heart, Tet and Teddy And The Yeti. They both created the Black Mask comic book Nobody Is Control. But their next collaboration will be from Image Comics, a crime thriller set in the world of tennis, called Stringer. coloured by Wallace Ryan in a hardcover edition will be published by Image on the 25th of April, 2023.

1983. Tournament tennis. A racquet stringer turned small-time drug dealer gets in over his head transporting a gym bag of cocaine across Europe. Carrying a half-million in narcotics puts him on the radar of every dangerous man on the continent. Whoops.

Entertainingly, while Amazon lists the Stringer hardcover, it also lists the paperback – confusingly as a 2007 novel called Stringer by Patrick Burke. Someone somewhere has pressed the wrong button.

Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher founded in 1992 by a collective of bestselling artists at Marvel Comics. Image has since become the third largest comics publisher in the US with six individuals on the Board of Directors: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino, and Eric Stephenson. It was originally planned as a venue for creator-owned properties, in which comics creators could publish material of their own creation without giving up all or some of the ownership to those properties, which was not the norm at the time. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, sub-genre, and style, including offers science fiction, fantasy, romance, horror, crime fiction, historical fiction, humour, and more. Its best-known publications include Spawn, Savage Dragon, Witchblade, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Saga, Jupiter's Legacy, Kick-Ass and Radiant Black.