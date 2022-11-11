Peter Morey and Rebecca Jones Bring Endswell and AlfCat to TBubs

Comic book creators and partners Peter Morey and Rebecca Jones have something new for tomorrow's Thought Bubble comic book convention in Harrogate, at Comixology Hall table 137. And here's what they are setting up right now…

Peter Morey has his fourth episode of Endswell, "a Family-Comedy-Drama-Memory-Comic. Episode 4 takes the reader on a journey through horse displays mixed with video games, high brow French literature as bedtime stories for kids, a heist, and a horrific reveal involving extreme hoarding, dementia and misplaced attachment.

Rebecca Jones has got Alfcat. "For years I have wanted a cat in my life (my partner might have picked up on a few things… like drawing cat comics and my need to stop and greet any cat, because of COURSE that's a valid reason for lateness!). In 2020, a visiting neighbour cat inspired us to adopt our own. But, it being covid, the cat was going to be something of a surprise on arrival… Would the dream of a cat live up to the reality? Would we really need plasters?"

They will also be drawing a big sketch wall together on a backing board, like last year's above

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!