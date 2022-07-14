Peter Raymundo Sells Rubik's Cube MG Graphic Novel, Lucky Scramble

Former Disney animator Peter Raymundo's debut middle-grade graphic novel, Lucky Scramble follows a group of kid gamers whose talents, aspirations and tricks collide at an epic and nail-biting cubing championship, the book provides a glimpse into the world of competitive speedcubing. Don't know what cubing is? Me neither, I looked it up and it's racing to solve Rubik's cubes. So there you go.

Peter Raymundo first came to Disney working in Character Animation on Mulan's friends, Ling and Chien Po, before working on Tarzan, Lilo & Stitch, Princess & The Frog and the Emperor's New Groove. Since then he has worked on picture books and comic books from The Monkey Goes Bananas and The Monkey and the Bee, onwards with Third Grade Mermaid and more. And now Lucky Scramble!

Nancy Mercado at Dial has bought North American publishing rights to Lucky Scramble, from Peter Raymundo's agent Daniel Lazar at Writers House to be published in the autumn of 2023.

Dial is an imprint owned by Penguin Books USA (but then again, isn't everyone these days?) and which publishes books for children young and old. Founded by agent Lane Heymont in 2016, The Tobias Literary Agency is a full-service literary agency which specializes in all Intellectual Property matters in the publishing industry, headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Boston, Nashville, and Los Angeles. They are members of the Horror Writers Association and the Association of Authors' Representatives. Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency is an agent to authors in the arenas of nonfiction (including history, politics, current affairs, business, and science) and fiction (literary and commercial). Writers House is one of the largest literary agencies in the world. Based in New York, it was founded by Al Zuckerman, a former novelist, TV writer, and teacher of playwriting at Yale.