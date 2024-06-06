Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Movies | Tagged: ebay, Petrol Head, rob williams

Petrol Head Optioned For Movie, Back Issues Start Being Listed on eBay

This week saw the release of the Petrol Head trade paperback from Image, by Rob Williams and Pye Parr, optioned by Lee Brazier of Mr. B Films

This week saw the release of the Petrol Head trade paperback from Image Comics, collecting the 2000 AD-inspired series by Rob Williams and Pye Parr about an obsolete drag-racing robot and friends trying to save a climate-destroyed future. And handily, it was on the same day that they announced that Petrol Head has been optioned for film by Lee Brazier of Mr. B Films.

Lee Brazier was Executive Producer on Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis' Yesterday and Matt Palmer's Calibre. Mr B Films will be working with Janice Fidler and Blondel Aidoo of Rabbit Hole Studios to adapt Petrol Head for the screen. Rabbit Hole Studios' credits include VFX Producers on X-Men: Days Of Future Past and Co-Producer/VFX Producers on Atlas and Red Notice.

Komics Initiative will soon be publishing a French language edition of the first collection for France and Belgian comic book markets.

Taking a quick look on eBay, there has been a little flurry of interest, but the first issues are available around cover price, and more listings are being added, alongside the announcement. Let's keep an eye on them and see where they go. The first Petrol Head collection is available comic book shops now and in bookstores later in the month.

"Petrol Head is that rare thing in comics—art that feels like it's actually moving on the page," said Williams. "Pye's racing sequences have this kinetic, Akira-like energy and he draws the best robots, and cars, and robots driving cars. We both come from a 2000AD background and we wanted to bring that same punky, funny edge to what is basically a heartfelt story about one smart little girl who may just be able to save the whole human race from a climate emergency, but she has to team up with a grumpy, obsolete hotrod-racing robot to do it."

Parr added: "I love fast cars, big robots and cute, wise-cracking bluetits with concealed lasers, so Petrol Head is the exactly the kind of comic I've wanted to draw since I was about ten. But what elevates it beyond just squealing tyres and engine noise is its heart. It's fun, its fast, and there's big explosions… but there's also characters you'll care about, and who (eventually) care about each other. And that's all Rob. I hope everyone gets as much pleasure reading this as I did drawing it."

