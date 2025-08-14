Philip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein To Launch Infernal Hulk From Marvel

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, Infernal Hulk

As Bleeding Cool suggested last Friday, we are getting a new Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics. And it is, it seems an Infernal Hulk #1 according to this Marvel Comics tease…. "Incredible. Immortal. Infernal"… " Stay tuned tomorrow to learn about a monstrous new run of HULK from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein."

And here is the Inhyuk Lee Street-Verse Variant Cover…

The August, September, October solicitation for Hulk reads thus;

Incredible Hulk #28 – August 27th

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

CHANGE IS COMING! As Hulk acclimates to his new hard-earned life of solitude, Bruce Banner is reaching out from the Hulkscape with warnings of imminent danger: Hulk's recent allies are going missing, and all the signs point to a mysterious murder in New Orleans! Featuring the return of Francis Bergeron the GHOST DETECTIVE, the biggest status quo change in Hulk's history begins

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

THE MOTHER OF HORRORS STIRS… Lured into a trap by his enemies, Hulk is guided through a mysterious subterranean graveyard by none other than Betty Ross…but something about Betty is not as it seems. Win or lose, Hulk's only road now leads through the prison of the Mother of Horrors! A CLASSIC Hulk nemesis returns in this issue, and the ORIGIN OF THE MOTHER OF HORRORS is revealed, leading directly into the explosive landmark issue of INCREDIBLE HULK #30!

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • Adam Gorham (A)

ABOMINATION RETURNS! The BIGGEST STATUS QUO CHANGE IN HULK'S HISTORY happens in this issue! It's a rematch to the death as Eldest possesses one of Hulk's greatest villains, and the door to the Eternal Prison is opened! The end of an era, the beginning of a new one and the FIRST APPEARANCE of the MOTHER OF HORRORS in this LANDMARK issue of the INCREDIBLE HULK!

