Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Drumsticks Of Doom, lunar, Massive Indies, Part Time Comix

Pick Up Drumsticks Of Doom in Part-Time Comix July 2026 Full Solicits

Pick up your Drumsticks Of Doom in Part-Time Comix's July 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Drumsticks Of Doom by Jon Westhoff, Dan Dougherty, Ryan Vella and Wes Wong gets collected in Part-Time Comix's July 2026 full solicits and solicitations, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

DRUMSTICK OF DOOM TP VOL 01

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty, Ryan Vella (CA) Dan Dougherty, Wes Wong

When Black Sabbath (not the Beatles) became the world's most famous band, the universe was changed, musically and otherwise. Lost arts, like Alchemy, were made common, schools taught about transfiguration and alternate science, Demons were summoned and some stuck around. Lana LOVES music. She has played in bands all through high school and now, in college, she still plays in her ex's fledgling metal band. She's convinced their drummer to play her indie songs in secret. She's finishing up the best practice yet when they are drawn into a spiritual battle to keep metal on the top of the charts. Issues 1-4 are a wild ride of Daywolves, Metal Cults and hybrid creatures presented in Trade Paperback for the first time. 112 pages! 100+ Stunning Black and White interiors story pages, plus extras. $19.99 7/29/2026

And here are the solicits that led up to it…

DRUMSTICKS OF DOOM #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty (CA) Maria Wolf

GIANT SIZED FIRST ISSUE!When Black Sabbath (not the Beatles) became the world's most famous band, the universe was changed, musically and otherwise. Lost arts, like Alchemy, were made common, schools taught about transfiguration and alternate science, Demons were summoned and some stuck around.Lana LOVES music. She has played in bands all through high school and now, in college, she still plays in her ex's fledgling metal band. Secretly, she stays so she can play her own music after her ex leaves band practice. At her age, she is starting to think pursuing music might not be the path destined for an independent songwriter. With the Billboard music charts being dominated by the Heaviest of metal, Lana is content practicing her songs with her band mate, Jimmie. Bands like hers are doomed to the local scene. She's not even brave enough to find a full band. The two-piece are finishing up their best practice yet when they are drawn into a spiritual battle to keep metal on the top of the charts.

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty (CA) Maria Wolf GIANT SIZED FIRST ISSUE!When Black Sabbath (not the Beatles) became the world's most famous band, the universe was changed, musically and otherwise. Lost arts, like Alchemy, were made common, schools taught about transfiguration and alternate science, Demons were summoned and some stuck around.Lana LOVES music. She has played in bands all through high school and now, in college, she still plays in her ex's fledgling metal band. Secretly, she stays so she can play her own music after her ex leaves band practice. At her age, she is starting to think pursuing music might not be the path destined for an independent songwriter. With the Billboard music charts being dominated by the Heaviest of metal, Lana is content practicing her songs with her band mate, Jimmie. Bands like hers are doomed to the local scene. She's not even brave enough to find a full band. The two-piece are finishing up their best practice yet when they are drawn into a spiritual battle to keep metal on the top of the charts. DRUMSTICKS OF DOOM #2 (OF 4)

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty, Ryan Vella (CA) Kelly Williams

Issue 2 continues the mystery of Lana's new drumsticks as she and Jimmy head to the factory where the mallets were manifested. Lana still doesn't understand her powers as they begin to change and they may be changing her. Strange dreams, strange cults and a growing darkness await! 24 pages, 22-Stunning Black and White story pages, plus extras.

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty, Ryan Vella (CA) Kelly Williams Issue 2 continues the mystery of Lana's new drumsticks as she and Jimmy head to the factory where the mallets were manifested. Lana still doesn't understand her powers as they begin to change and they may be changing her. Strange dreams, strange cults and a growing darkness await! 24 pages, 22-Stunning Black and White story pages, plus extras. DRUMSTICKS OF DOOM #3 (OF 4)

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty Ryan Vella (CA) Dan Dougherty

Issue 3 has Lana and Jimmy on the run with their newfound mysterious stranger. Why was he at the warehouse? Is he friend or foe? More Werewolves, More Cults and… More METAL! 24 pages, 22-Stunning Black and White story pages, plus extras.

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty Ryan Vella (CA) Dan Dougherty Issue 3 has Lana and Jimmy on the run with their newfound mysterious stranger. Why was he at the warehouse? Is he friend or foe? More Werewolves, More Cults and… More METAL! 24 pages, 22-Stunning Black and White story pages, plus extras. DRUMSTICKS OF DOOM #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty (CA) Ryan Vella

Issue 4 has Lana facing the music. The events of the last 3 issues have come to a head and Lana will need to rock and not lose her cool, while she battles wolves, the mysterious stalker and other bands before she fades to black. 28 pages, 24-Stunning Black and White story pages, plus extra content!

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