They're Letting Anyone Pick Up Mjolnir These Days – Thor #8 Spoilers

As the solicitation for Thor #8 from Donny Cates and Aaron Kuder says "Everyone gets a hammer! That's right – come on down to Broxton, Oklahoma, and pick up Mjolnir for yourself! The famed hammer of the Thunder God is free for the taking…no worthiness required???".

The Asgardian bouncers on the spell that binds the hammer have gone on holidays it seems and the temp replacement is letting anyone. Even the definitely unworthy Tony Stark.

And while a lack of skin-on-hammer contact may prevent an Asgardian transformation, unlike poor Adam Aziz, it doesn't stop him from picking it up and using it to… well…

Is anyone telling me that this wouldn't have made a more fun Civil War if Thor has still been around? Clor just wasn't a suitable substitute. But that was a very long time ago now. Thor #8 continues to make for a little break from all the cosmic doom mongering and Galactus god killing. Thor also seems to appreciate a bit of a break from all the Black Wintering. More to come of course.

THOR #8

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200710

(W) Donny Cates (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Olivier Coipel

YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND…

Everyone gets a hammer! That's right – come on down to Broxton, Oklahoma, and pick up Mjolnir for yourself! The famed hammer of the Thunder God is free for the taking…no worthiness required??? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99 THOR #9

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200658

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE RETURN OF DONALD BLAKE!

The "Prey" arc starts here! Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god. With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear! But it's been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward. Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Donny Cates and Nic Klein journey into a mystery left unsolved since 1962! 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99 THOR #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200599

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE DARK PRISON OF DONALD BLAKE!

For years Doctor Donald Blake has wandered a land far from Midgard, the place he once thought home. Now he has returned to the Ten Realms – but it is not the place it was, nor he the man who once shared a body with a god. New terrors await in what is perhaps Donny Cates' darkest story yet! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99