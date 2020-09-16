We're About To Get A Lot More Thors (Thor #7 Spoilers)

The cover to next month's Thor #8 gained quite a lot of discussion, but more for Thor's decision over his lunch choice, oblivious to the world around him, rather than the identity fo the fellow being beaten up by a troll, outside the diner in question.

But with the publication of today's Thor #7, that may have changed, as we meet Adam Aziz, former armed robber, sentenced for that an aggravated assault, but now living his life as a mechanic, when Thor's hammer Mjolnir lands in his back yard.

We looked at how the Avengers – or more specifically Iron Man got himself involved this time. But Adam doesn't like to take orders…

So now we have an Adam Thor. If only Tony Stark could have gotten in there first.

Which explains just who we see on the cover of next month's Thor #8… and it looks like a few more people may be picking it up as well. So this may be the first appearance of Adam Thor – but it seems there may be many more to come.

THOR #7

MARVEL COMICS

APR201008

(W) Donny Cates (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Olivier Coipel

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR… And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon. The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus' ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever…and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? Rated T+In Shops: Sep 16, 2020 THOR #8

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200710

(W) Donny Cates (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Olivier Coipel

YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND…

Everyone gets a hammer! That's right – come on down to Broxton, Oklahoma, and pick up Mjolnir for yourself! The famed hammer of the Thunder God is free for the taking…no worthiness required???

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 07, 2020

SRP: $3.99