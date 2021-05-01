Poaching the Teen Titans in Suicide Squad #3 [Preview]

Suicide Squad #3 is in stores from DC Comics next Tuesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Amanda Waller scheming to poach Bolt from the Teen Titans. If you thought previous versions of the Suicide Squad team were nasty, this one is definitely the worst, failing to respect the EX-X-XCLUSIVITY of contracts! For shame, Amanda Waller! Check out the preview below.