Poaching the Teen Titans in Suicide Squad #3 [Preview]
Suicide Squad #3 is in stores from DC Comics next Tuesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Amanda Waller scheming to poach Bolt from the Teen Titans. If you thought previous versions of the Suicide Squad team were nasty, this one is definitely the worst, failing to respect the EX-X-XCLUSIVITY of contracts! For shame, Amanda Waller! Check out the preview below.
SUICIDE SQUAD #3
DC Comics
0321DC091
0321DC091 – SUICIDE SQUAD #3 CVR A EDUARDO PANSICA – $3.99
0321DC092 – SUICIDE SQUAD #3 CVR B GERALD PAREL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Robbie Thompson (A/CA) Eduardo Pansica
Don't miss this crossover with Teen Titans Academy! Task Force X finds a new target, and it leads the clandestine team right to Teen Titans Academy. The devious and driven Amanda Waller continues her quest to form a more powerful Squad, and next on her list: the Titans' new speedster, Bolt. But when the mysterious Red X gets in the way, he becomes Waller's next target.
In Shops: 2021-05-04
SRP: $3.99