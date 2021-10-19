Poison Ivy As The Bad Target Of Batman #115 & Catwoman #36 (Spoilers)

Back in August, Bleeding Cool's Gotham Gossip asked you "with Queen Ivy growing a thick jungle underneath Gotham that's putting the entire city in imminent peril, will Harley restore Ivy's memory with Ivy II?" In September, it looked like that threat was coming to fruition. Now in October, in Batman #115 out from DC Comics, today, Simon Saint and The Magistrate has noticed.

Ah yes, No Man's Land. That ran for almost all of 1999 through the Batman comic book titles written by Jordan B. Gorfinkel, as a major earthquake hit Gotham City, the U.S. government officially evacuating Gotham and then abandoning and isolating those who chose to remain in the city, a period in the lives of the residents of the city, from the time of isolation, until its time of re-opening and the beginning of rebuilding. Strange it doesn't come up more often.

Poison Ivy previously wasn't in favor of taking on the Magistrate, though she allowed the Unsanity Collective sanctuary in her Eden. But they are targeting her both there… and her other half in Gotham, as seen in today's Catwoman #36.

While Poison Ivy is tending to the flock in Eden…

Her other half is on the move.

But what else could she do? Especially if she were made whole? What if the Magistrate comes to her?

Whether that's in Eden…

Or on the streets of Gotham?

Not that Simon Saint and the Magistrate would, aware of the threat, decide to force her hand on the issue, would they?

You silly, silly sausage, Simon Saint… will it be Poison Ivy, rather than Batman of Scarecrow, who defeats the Future State?

BATMAN #115 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (FEAR STATE)

(W) James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jorge Jimenez, Bengal, Jorge Corona (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman and Miracle Molly are all that stands between Gotham City and absolute insanity! But an unhinged Simon Saint brings all the resources of the Magistrate to bear on the Dark Knight…is victory at hand for the Scarecrow? Back-Up: Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown have each other's backs no matter what—even if it means punching some Magistrate soldier butt, and putting an even bigger target on their backs. Meanwhile, a mysterious Anti-Oracle character finally makes contact directly with Babs and has a few things to say about the unethical nature of Oracle's powers, and what they think should be done about it. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021 CATWOMAN #36 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE (FEAR STATE)

(W) Ram V. (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette

The Gotham City Sirens reunion no one saw coming! As Ivy senses Queen Ivy's presence and her behavior becomes increasingly erratic, Catwoman decides that she is too vulnerable to keep in Alleytown and a plan is hatched to get her out of Gotham. But to do it, she's going to need the help of The Riddler—but even after Selina saved him from certain doom, can he be trusted? Meanwhile, the flickering assassin known as the Wight Witch, flanked by Magistrate soldiers, has arrived to return Ivy to Simon Saint! Harley Quinn and The Gardener join the fight against Wight Witch and the Magistrate! Also featuring…Ghost-Maker!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021