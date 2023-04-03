Poison Ivy Goes The Way Of Star Trek: Discovery (Spoilers) It looks like Poison Ivy might be about to gain a whole new power set to mimic something right out of Star Trek Discovery.

It looks like Poison Ivy might be about to gain a whole new power set to mimic something that Swamp Thing manages only be regrowing his entire body. A new gift of The Grey sees Ivy able to whisk a bunch of humans infected with the same poison fungus that she has been suffering from away from danger. Immediate danger that is.

And under the streets, under the ground, through the ground, away to a different place, and away from the eyes of everyone.

Before suddenly emerging, reassembled, in the right shape, and order, pretty much. And how did they travel.

Poison Ivy now comes with an added spore drive. As seen in the Star Trek: Discovery series, an alternative to warp drive, that travels through the universal mycelial network. Of course, in space, there is no mycelial network. Same as there's no alien bee pathways from Doctor Who. But there actually is a mycelial network on Earth. Which makes Poison Ivy officially more realistic than Star Trek. Black alert!

In Star Trek, the mycelial network isa discrete subspace domain containing the mycelium, or roots, of the fungus Prototaxites stellaviatori. The network could be conceptualized as a vast microscopic web, an intergalactic ecosystem, or an infinite number of roads leading everywhere. It spanned the entire multiverse that included the known universe and all other quantum realities.

While in real life, mycelium are the unseen parts of mushrooms, long root threads hidden beneath the forest floor that can extend for thousands of miles if stretched end to end and ensures their close-by neighbours have resources to flourish and can distribute nutrients across their network. By sending electrical signals through the fungal network underground, trees can learn, remember, nurse one another and even keep long-dead stumps alive, creating a primitive intelligence with decision-making ability and memory. And now a transit system for Poison Ivy…

Poison Ivy #11 is published tomorrow by DC Comics from G Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.

POISON IVY #11 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

It's no secret that Ivy can be very convincing, but with her newfound powers, she now has people wrapped around her finger. Janet's time at the spa goes south when Ivy uses her…persuasive powers…to blockade a petroleum processing plant. Things take a wild turn, though, when the employees become violent and Ivy must protect the women she initially set out to destroy. So much for a relaxing spa retreat!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023