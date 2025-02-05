Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, pokemon

Pokemon & Fright Rags Use 45 Day Bankruptcy Rule Against Diamond

Pokemon and Fright Rags use 45 Day bankruptcy rule to terminate the distribution, and secure the return of products held by Diamond.

Pokemon and Fright-Rags have both issued reclamation demands to Diamond Comic Distributors, currently undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, regarding items they delivered to Diamond's warehouse without payment and would now like them back, please. If a company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a supplier who delivered goods within the previous 45 days can petition the court to take back those goods, even if other creditors are waiting to be paid. Expect quite a lot of this to come.

The Pokémon Company International has given notice to Diamond Comic Distributors of a reclamation demand for everything delivered to them within that 45-day period, with a list of items totalling over half a million dollars delivered to Alliance Game Distributors, part of the Diamond Comic Distributors family. Fright-Rags has given Diamond Comic Distributors notice of a reclamation demand. These were 33 palettes of Terminator 1984 trading cards in sealed boxes, as listed below, that were exclusive to Diamond Comic Distributors through Diamond Previews and valued at $49,500. They may be exclusive to Diamond and Diamond Previews… but if Fright-Rags gets them back, I guess they won't be exclusive any more. How many other companies will do similar? Could it be all of them? It depends on what had arrived in the Diamond warehouses during that 45-day period but had not been shipped out, I guess.

You can follow along with the latest in Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy events with this link.

