Scott Snyder Wants To Explain DC's K.O. To You, Then Buy You Breakfast

Article Summary Scott Snyder teases the new DC K.O. event, promising a bold superhero tournament against Darkseid.

Fans can skip signing lines and join Snyder for a $7 breakfast at San Diego Comic-Con via his Substack.

DC K.O. draws inspiration from classic comic brawls like Secret Wars, but with a fresh, upbeat twist.

The event, developed with Joshua Williamson and Javi Fernandez, will have lasting impact across DC comics.

Scott Snyder has more to spill on the upcoming DC K.O. event in his Substack newsletter. As well as giving you a way to skip his signing lines, and get a breakfast with him at San Diego Comic-Con for just $7. Seriously, if I were going and wasn't the kind of guy who just crashed things uninvited, that $7 would be worth it, as well as access to all his videos, teaching content and new creator advice, which might well be worth the whole year subscription./ But anyway, he was talking K.O…

"It's what we've been building to since we did All In. Our Darkseid saga has three big stages… All In is the beginning where Darkseid begins to transform into something much more dangerous. This is the midpoint, the heroes' first encounter with this new thing Darkseid has become. And it's their attempt to find a way to beat him, to become something as big and as powerful as him. And so this tournament is a way to do that, to literally beat Darkseid at his own game. And so it's, again, going to be like a battle royale between all the superheroes and some surprise characters along the way. It's meant to be big, bombastic, epic fun. We really want you to feel excited to go to your comic book stores. We're going to do a "who will win?" kind of competition. We're going to have all kinds of incentives. We're announcing a bunch of stuff at San Diego. We're revealing a bunch of stuff at San Diego. We've got great art, great creators, great characters."

Any comparisons you'd like to make, Scott?

"It goes back to that old school feeling of Secret Wars, that sort of big brawl, but done in a really, really new way. So it's a fresh take on that. It was really me and Josh talking and being like, what is a good middle stage for this story where heroes realize they're not going to be able to fight Darkseid the way that they have in the past? And we kept thinking about how Marvel has done all of these fight events from Secret Wars to Avengers vs. X-Men and on and on. But we never really done one, ever. Like we've talked about it. We talked about Trinity War being a battle between Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. And I once talked about 'Batman versus DCU' or 'Batman versus Justice League' back when Geoff Johns was on Justice League and I was doing Batman. So we had plans but we just never brought it together. And so it was like, let's do it. Let's have fun. But let's do it in a way that isn't grim. Let's do it in a way that isn't heavy it doesn't take a lot of time to set up. It's not a schism between the heroes over deep, deep issues. That's not the way this is. It's literally designed as a kind of tournament that they realize will empower one of them to be able to destroy Darkseid and the only way to do this is to go in it with absolutely no holds barred. And so it's fun. Again, it's like a bolt of lightning to the DCU."

But one big fight that won't have any other impact on the characters? Of course not, everything Scott Snyder writes has a tendency to affect what he's writing ten years later…

"It's going to affect a ton of stuff on the other side in all kinds of positive way, I promise. It's designed to just brush up the books and also give some really cool new story prompts to books that want them, all done in conjunction with creators. It's going to be a blast, but I really can't wait for you to see what Josh and I have been building. This is Josh Williamson and me. We came up with the story together. He's writing the backups, I'm writing the main. It's a really collaborative effort with the incredible Javi Fernandez on art, and it's going to be fun."

