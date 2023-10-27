Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amanda conner, Chad Hardin, graphic novel, jimmy palmiotti, kickstarter, the hunters

A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters

Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Chad Hardin, have a new project as a team, The Hunters graphic novel, being Kickstartered right now.

"THE HUNTERS Graphic Novel is an action-packed western trip back post-Civil War that tells the tale of a retired Bounty Hunter and his sharp shooting wife as they get mixed up in a violent and over-the-top adult tale told in 38 pages. With story by Jimmy Palmiotti, artwork by Chad Hardin, Alex Sinclair and Amanda Conner and designs and letters by John H. Hill, this story will be one to not miss out on!"

"THE HUNTERS take place post-Civil War and is about a married couple, Allister and Katie Hunter, now retired from Bounty hunting and sharp shooting, heading west to retire in San Francisco and live out their lives together. Along the way, they try their best to mind their own business and keep focus on their goal until Katie witnesses the torture of a young man and cannot resist getting herself involved. Things go from bad to worse as Katie is attacked and they both get involved with a group of God fearing folk trying to make a life for themselves in this new world. When a gang of bounty hunters and killers are hired to bring the people back to a Preacher gone crazy, the Hunters have no choice but to get themselves involved."

Donors can support at a digital level, signed and unsigned version tiers along with bundle packages, limited printing versions, original commission artwork options, and multiple add-on products for past campaigns.

