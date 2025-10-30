Princess Nightmare, a Trans Fantasy by Jadzia Axelrod and Rye Hickman

Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Jadzia Axelrod, Princess Nightmare, Rye Hickman, trans. fantasy. graphic novel

Princess Nightmare is a new YA fantasy graphic novel written by Jadzia Axelrod of DC Comics' Hawkgirl: Once Upon a Galaxy and Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, and drawn by Rye Hickman of Hey, Mary!, about a trans teen prophesied to become the Ruler of Darkness who runs away from home and falls in with a lovingly accepting goblin community that teaches her that what other people consider "dark" may not actually be something to run away from. Chris Fernandez at Mad Cave Studios has acquired world rights to Princess Nightmare from Jadzia Axelrod and Rye Hickman's agent, Maeve MacLysaght at Aevitas Creative Management. Lauren Hitzhusen will edit, and a publication date will be set later.

Jadzia Axelrod's Galaxy: The Prettiest Star was published by DC Comics in 2022, and she wrote the character encyclopedia The DC Book of Pride: A Celebration of DC's LGBTQIA+ Characters, in 2023, as well as writing the Hawkgirl mini-series drawn by Amancay Nahuelpan, and next year will follow up Galaxy with a sequel, Galaxy: As The World Falls Down, drawn by Rye Hickman illustrating, as well as working with Nicole Maines to write a Justice League Unlimited story centering around Galaxy, Dreamer, Adam Strange, Star Sapphire, and Green Arrow as they venture to Naltor, the home planet of Dreamer's mother. Axelrod is also currently the host of the American podcast The Voice Of Free Planet X.

Rye Hickman is a graduate of SCAD's Sequential Art programme, and they have worked on comics such as SFSX, Lonely Receiver, TEST, Hey, Mary! and the upcoming Galaxy: As The World Falls Down from DC Comics with Jadzia Axelrod.

