Posted in: Boom, Comics, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: greg pak, Mech Cadets

Print Runs & First Appearances Of Mech Cadets Ahead of Netflix Launch

The Print Runs and First Appearances of Mech Cadets comics and characters from Boom Studios ahead of Netflix's launch later this year.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, the animated adaptation of Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa's Mech Cadets by Polygon Pictures will drop on Netflix on August 10th. Originally titled Mech Cadet Yu, publisher Boom Studios is retitling and relaunching the series to match and will release the first issue one day before its Netflix debut.

Along with a star-studded voice cast including Daniel Dae Kim, recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient Ming Na Wen, Debra Wilson, and Brandon Soo Hoo, Mech Cadets selection into the lauded Annecy animation film festival is building early buzz for the series. Another Annecy selection with its roots in comic books, N.D. Stevenson's Nimona, also debuted on Netflix last week in the top 10. Like Nimona, Mech Cadets is receiving praise for its representation, both with its voice cast and behind-the-scenes. Will Mech Cadets see a similar groundswell of support on the platform when it debuts in August?

With the first issue of the new comic book series up on Final Order Cut-off this coming Monday, what better time to give collectors a cheat sheet of key issues and first appearances in the original series?

Unsurprisingly the must-have issue is Mech Cadet Yu #1, which includes the first appearances of Sanford Yu (portrayed by Soo Hoo in the series), General Aiden Park (portrayed by Kim), Dolly Yu (portrayed by Na Wen), along with other key Cadets like Olivia Park (portrayed by Victoria Grace), Maya Sanchez (portrayed by Anairis Quinones), Frank Olivetti (portrayed by Josh Sundquist), and Skip Tanaka (portrayed by James Yaegashi). It also features the first appearances of the Cadets' robos including Hero Force One, Buddy, Big Red, and Thunderwrecker, although only the first one is named in the issue.

The main cover by Miyazawa is the most iconic and most widely available, but as I understand it, had a print run of less than 6,000 copies which means it may rapidly become hard to find once a larger audience becomes aware of it. The Transformers movie poster homage by Juan Doe is even more rare with less than 1,500 copies printed, and may get some added interest from collectors given Skybound's recent relaunch of Transformers as part of Robert Kirkman's new Energon Universe. But the most rare cover is the Sonny Liew FOC Reveal variant of which there are less than 1,000 copies in circulation. Up until recently, copies of all three covers were selling on the aftermarket for $40 or less ungraded, but more and more graded copies at higher price points are beginning to make appearances online.

Mech Cadet Yu #2 may be the issue to snag for more frugal collectors, or completists, as it features the first appearance of Chief Max (portrayed by Wilson) and also marks the issue that robos Buddy, Big Red, and Thunderwrecker are named. And finally, issue #3 features another key first appearance, that of the alien enemy The Sharg. Both issues had total print runs under 6,000 copies, so may still be tricky to find once the show debuts.

But for collectors and readers not looking to pay a premium on eBay or WhatNot, they can preorder Mech Cadets #1 with their local comic shop by Monday at cover price… except perhaps for the 1-in-25 incentive variant and the 1-in-50 foil incentive variant, both by superstar cover artist Junggeun Yoon. From what I'm hearing, this new first issue also features some key new first appearances, although whether they make appearances in Boom's first Netflix series remains to be seen…

MECH CADETS #1 CVR A MIYAZAWA & HERRING

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230401

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A/CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

Fans of the highly anticipated Netflix series won't want to miss this perfect companion series by highly acclaimed writer Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader), superstar artist Takeshi Miyazawa (She-Hulk), and colorist Ian Herring (Spider-Man / Deadpool). General Park-head of Sky Corps Academy-must assemble a team of heroes to protect humankind from alien invasions, and Stanford Yu, Maya Sanchez, Frank Olivetti, and Park's own daughter Olivia may have been pulled into the role by fate… as they are Earth's best hope. But there is more to their relationships with the symbiotic, sentient giant Robos they pilot… and the alien threat of The Sharg is far more epic and widespread than any could imagine! While Mech Cadets makes a fresh debut for new readers and viewers, long-time fans can delight in having more adventures after the long awaited collection of Mech Cadets Book One!In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!