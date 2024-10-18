Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: ,

Printwatch: Absolute Wonder Woman, Moon Knight & Skin Police Seconds

Absolute Wonder Woman, Moon Knight and Skin Police are all getting second printings from DC, Marvel and Oni Press.

Printwatch: Absolute Wonder Woman, Moon Knight and Skin Police are all getting second printings. Here's how they break down.

Printwatch: Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #1 by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio gets a second printing from Marvel Comics with a cover by Paulo Siqueira as well as a 1:25 virgin variant by Aka for the 28th of November.

PrintWatch: "Absolute Wonder Woman #1 is now DC's second Absolute debut issue to sell out at the distributor level, as DC All In momentum continues! DC will head back to press for a second printing of Absolute Wonder Woman #1, the first issue of writer Kelly Thompson and artist Hayden Sherman's in-demand story of Diana, Princess of Hell." Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Second Printing will arrive with a new main cover by Sherman (not-final version seen below), an open-to-order variant cover by artist Jeff Spokes (art to be revealed soon), a 1:25 inks-only version of Sherman's seconding printing main cover, and a foil version of Jeff Dekal's variant cover from the first printing of issue #1, with an on-sale date of the 27th of November. Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Second Printing is slated to arrive in stores on the same day as Absolute Wonder Woman #2, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Noir Edition, Absolute Batman #1 Third Printing, and Justice League Unlimited #1."

 

Printwatch: Oni Press is sending Skin Police #1 by Jordan Thomas and Daniel Gete back to a second printing for the 30th of October, with a cover by Daniel Gete. "Due to the overwhelming success of issue one, the sci-fi spectacle will be returning to shelves October 30th with a redressed cover by Daniel Gete! This reprint comes just in time– SKIN POLICE #2 is also on FOC this Monday, October 14th. Order up on issue #1's second printing and get everyone ready for a one-two punch when both hit stores on October 30th"

