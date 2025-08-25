Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman, printwatch

PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman's Eleven New Printings

PrintWatch: The covers to Absolute Wonder Woman's eleven new printings, out on the 17th of September

PrintWatch: In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listings for forty Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics that were going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing. In an ever more recent PrintWatch, we ran all the covers for Absolute Batman. Well, we have the covers for the Absolute Wonder Woman reprints too…

PrintWatch: 17th September

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)

Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing

Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing Cardstock Cover by Jae Lee & June Chung

Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Printwatch: 24th of September

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)

Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing

Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing

Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing

Printwatch: 1st of October

Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing

Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing

