PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman's Eleven New Printings
PrintWatch: The covers to Absolute Wonder Woman's eleven new printings, out on the 17th of September
- Absolute Wonder Woman gets eleven new printings, including a seventh printing for issue #1
- New print runs feature special covers, including work by Jae Lee, releasing September 17th
- Additional Absolute Universe titles like Batman, Superman, and Flash also receive new printings
- Comprehensive list details dates and editions for each Absolute Wonder Woman and DC reprint
PrintWatch: In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listings for forty Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics that were going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing. In an ever more recent PrintWatch, we ran all the covers for Absolute Batman. Well, we have the covers for the Absolute Wonder Woman reprints too…
PrintWatch: 17th September
- Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing
- Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing Cardstock Cover by Jae Lee & June Chung
- Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
Printwatch: 24th of September
- Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)
- Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)
- Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing
- Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing
- Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing
Printwatch: 1st of October
- Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing
