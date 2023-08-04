Posted in: Comics | Tagged: buffy, hellfire gala, second printing, Venomverse, x-men

Printwatch: Hellfire Gala, X-Men, Battlechasers, Conan Get Seconds

Hellfire Gala, X-Men, Venomverse, What If, Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer, Battlechasers, Conan and Prometheus In Chains get second printings.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Hellfire Gala #1, X-Men #25, Death Of Venomverse #1 and What If..? Spider-Gwen back to second printings, some with further 1:25 variants. Boom Studios is doing it with Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer #1, Image Comcis with Battlechasers #11, Titan Comics with Conan The Barbarian #1, and Red 5 Comics with Prometheus In Chains #1.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 1 PHIL NOTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620574500112

Price: $8.99

FOC Date: 8/14/23

On Sale: 9/13/23

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 1 J SCOTT CAMPBELL RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620574500123

Price: $8.99

FOC Date: 8/14/23

On Sale: 9/13/23

X-MEN 25 JOSHUA CASSARA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960609999302512

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 8/14/23

On Sale: 9/13/23

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE 1 BJORN BARENDS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620567700112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/14/23

On Sale: 9/13/23

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE 1 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620567700127

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/14/23

On Sale: 9/13/23

WHAT IF…? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN 1 GREG LAND 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620635300112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/14/23

On Sale: 9/13/23

WHAT IF…? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN 1 ROSE BESCH 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620635300119

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 8/14/23

On Sale: 9/13/23

Printwatch: BATTLE CHASERS #11 2ND PTG (MR) 30th August 2023

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Madureira (A) Ludo Lullabi (CA) Joe Madureira

The battle continues! Garrison draws on the power of his cursed blade! Secrets are revealed.

Printwatch: BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG ANINDITO 30th August 2023

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito

Thess is all grown up, having taken up the mantle as the new Slayer! But with new responsibilities comes new enemies, and a mysterious clan will do anything to get to her, even if it means using her friends as bait. Fans won't want to miss this brand new mini series from veteran Buffy scribe Casey Gilly, set after the events of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer Special #1!

Printwatch: CONAN BARBARIAN #1 2ND PTG SCHWARZENEGGER MOVIE NOVEL REPLIC 30th August 2023

TITAN COMICS

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto de la Torre, José Villarrubia

ROBERT E. HOWARD'S LEGENDARY CONAN IS BACK IN A NEW TALE OF BRAVERY AND HEROISM! CONAN THE BARBARIAN FCBD EDITION LEADS INTO THE DEBUT ISSUE! Years after the battle of Venarium, a weary CONAN returns to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will CONAN and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?

Printwatch: Red 5 Comics is putting Prometheus In Chains #1 by Rich Davis with a new cover by airbrush artist Jay Ferguson. According to Red 5 Comics co-founder Scott Chitwood, the first

printing of Prometheus In Chains #1 sold out very quickly through Diamond Comics Distributors yet orders kept coming in. "I think the success of Christopher Nolan's brilliant film Oppenheimer has rekindled a desire for "atomic" age science fiction and horror… Davis's tragically personal take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein takes place from 1939-1969 in the lead up to, during and through the fallout from the Manhattan Project. J Robert Oppenheimer, Albert Einstein and other historical figures make appearances in Prometheus In Chains albeit in uniquely twisted ways."

"Second printings are fairly common from major publishers such as Marvel and DC. They're much less so in the world of small press publishers like Red 5" Chitwood says. "a rare opportunity to offer our fans a second printing. It means that we sold out the initial print run and still couldn't meet demand for the book. We can't fumble this one." The second printing of Prometheus In Chains #1 from Red 5 Comics will be available to order through Diamond in September.

