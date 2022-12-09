Printwatch: Image Spawn Covers, Dark Web, X-Men, Know Your Station

Printwatch: Dark Web #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, and X-Treme X-Men #1 are all going back to a second printing from Marvel Comics, all out on the 1st of February 2023.

Printwatch: Image Comics is putting the following Rick Remender series into a new Deluxe hardcover format, to follow the Seven To Eternity deluxe hardcover co-created with artist Jerome Opeña, next month.

4/19/2023 —Tokyo Ghost deluxe hardcover (co-created w/Murphy, featuring new cover art by Murphy)

Printwatch: Image Comics are putting a tonne of comic books which had Spawn variant covers back into print as second printings, also with Spawn variant covers again. All Against All #1, Blood Stained Teeth #7, Do A Powerbomb #7, Golden Rage #5, Hexware #1, Kaya #3, Little Monsters #8, Nocterra Special, Radiant Pink #1, Undiscovered Country #22, That Texas Blood #20, The Walking Dead Deluxe #52 all get Spawn second printings nd Plush #1 gets a second print all by itself without a Spawn cover.

ALL AGAINST ALL #1 (OF 5) CVR E SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

BLOOD STAINED TEETH #7 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

DO A POWERBOMB #7 (OF 7) CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG

GOLDEN RAGE #5 (OF 5) CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

HEXWARE #1 (OF 6) CVR D SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

KAYA #3 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG

LITTLE MONSTERS #8 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

NOCTERRA SPECIAL VAL (ONE-SHOT) CVR H SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

PLUSH #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

RADIANT PINK #1 (OF 5) CVR D SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG MV

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #20 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #22 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

WALKING DEAD DLX #52 CVR D SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG

Printwatch: And Boom Studios is putting Sarah Gailey and Liana Kangas' Know Your Station #1 with a new cover by Jahnoy Lindsay on the 4th of January 2023.