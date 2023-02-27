PrintWatch: Immoral X-Men #1, Mr Easta & Snow White Zombie Get Seconds PrintWatch is our regular runaround comic books in the direct market getting second printings and more. Sometimes we get covers, sometimes we don't.

PrintWatch: Last PrintWatch, we reported Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4. Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 and Nightcrawlers #1 were getting second printings, but didn't have the covers. Now we do.

PrintWatch: We also said that Bishop: War College #1 from mArvel was getting a second printing… but it seems that not enough people cared and now it isn't. Even though we now have a cover for it.

PrintWatch: We can however, add that Immoral X-Men #1 will be getting a second printing, out for the 5th of April, 2023. We don't have the cover yet. And neither do you.

PrintWatch: Myopia Vol 1 by Richard Dent, Freire Ronilson and Patrick Berkenkotter from Dynamite Entertainment has sold out its first print run from last year and is now going to a second printing.

PrintWatch: Scout Comics have two coming up for second printings, Mr. Easta #2 and Snow White Zombie Apocalypse #0, both out for the 22nd of March. We have the cover for the first. I'm sure the second wil have one at some point.

PrintWatch: MR EASTA #2 2ND PRINTING

JAN238367

(W) Kit Wallis (A) Kit Wallis

If you study really, really hard at little-assassins school, you too could become the third-best contract killer in the galaxy! When Mr. Easta is reunited with a childhood classmate, Bob, it's more guns than roses… Easta is her next target!In Shops: Mar 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #0 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

JAN238546

(W) Brenton Lengel (A/CA) Luciano Vecchio

Second Printing! Wanna-be hero, Jack the Giant Slayer, lives up to his namesake in this beautifully offbeat prequel story to the twice Ringo Award-nominated dark fantasy series, Snow White Zombie Apocalypse. Will the "Beautiful Bean Magic" of a vagrant wizard be enough to save Jack from the machinations of a cunning, ruthless, and soon-to-be undead monarch? Moreover, what the heck happened to Jack's cow after he traded her for a handful of enchanted legumes?In Shops: Mar 22, 2023