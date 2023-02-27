PrintWatch: Immoral X-Men #1, Mr Easta & Snow White Zombie Get Seconds

PrintWatch is our regular runaround comic books in the direct market getting second printings and more. Sometimes we get covers, sometimes we don't, but here is what's coming.

PrintWatch: Last PrintWatch, we reported Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4. Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 and Nightcrawlers #1 were getting second printings, but didn't have the covers. Now we do.

PrintWatch: We also said that Bishop: War College #1 from mArvel was getting a second printing… but it seems that not enough people cared and now it isn't. Even though we now have a cover for it.

PrintWatch

PrintWatch: We can however, add that Immoral X-Men #1 will be getting a second printing, out for the 5th of April, 2023. We don't have the cover yet. And neither do you.

PrintWatch: Myopia Vol 1 by Richard Dent, Freire Ronilson and Patrick Berkenkotter from Dynamite Entertainment has sold out its first print run from last year and is now going to a second printing.

PrintWatch: Scout Comics have two coming up for second printings, Mr. Easta #2 and Snow White Zombie Apocalypse #0, both out for the 22nd of March. We have the cover for the first. I'm sure the second wil have one at some point.

PrintWatch

PrintWatch: MR EASTA #2 2ND PRINTING
JAN238367
(W) Kit Wallis (A) Kit Wallis
If you study really, really hard at little-assassins school, you too could become the third-best contract killer in the galaxy!  When Mr. Easta is reunited with a childhood classmate, Bob, it's more guns than roses… Easta is her next target!In Shops: Mar 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #0 (OF 5) 2ND PTG
JAN238546
(W) Brenton Lengel (A/CA) Luciano Vecchio
Second Printing! Wanna-be hero, Jack the Giant Slayer, lives up to his namesake in this beautifully offbeat prequel story to the twice Ringo Award-nominated dark fantasy series, Snow White Zombie Apocalypse. Will the "Beautiful Bean Magic" of a vagrant wizard be enough to save Jack from the machinations of a cunning, ruthless, and soon-to-be undead monarch? Moreover, what the heck happened to Jack's cow after he traded her for a handful of enchanted legumes?In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

