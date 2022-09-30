PrintWatch: Midnight Suns, Mighty Morphin & Miss Meow More Printings

PrintWatch: We are getting a third printing of Miss Meow #1, and second printings of Midnight Suns #1, End After End #1, Briar #1, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, Born of Blood #1, Deathrage #1, 2 and #3, Miss Meow #2 and #2, Create-A-Comic #1 and Sabrina Anniversary Spectacular #1. Here come the solicits. The previously mentioned New Mutants #28 reprint has however ben cancelled.

PrintWatch: MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG GAME VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL229485

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Zagaria, Luigi (CA) Game Cover

RISE OF THE MIDNIGHT SUNS! A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of MIDNIGHT SUNS to rise and tear @#$% up: MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER & NICO MINORU. But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is STRANGE ACADEMY student ZOE LAVEAU number one on the Suns' list?In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: END AFTER END #1 2ND PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUL229432

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A/CA) Sunando C

Life is nothing if not a series of endings. School. Jobs. Friendships. Love. Walter Willem's death was fast and unexpected. His was an unremarkable life. So, how is it that his story continues as cannon fodder in an endless war waged against an insatiable darkness hellbent on consuming all of existence?In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 RRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: BRIAR #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUL229497

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) German Garcia

What if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after… and instead had to save herself? Set in a brutal fantasy world that time forgot, this isn't the fairy tale you know! Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America, Halt and Catch Fire) and rising artist Germán Garc a (Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land) reimagine the classic tale as an epic dark fantasy adventure. Final Orders Due: Oct 03, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 2ND PTG MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL229205

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, VARIOUS (CA) Dan Mora

A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue-and kicks off brand new beginnings! Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists including Dan Mora, Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Miguel Mercado! News of a deadly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and Earth, and even a home long since destroyed. As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers. The epic culmination of a story years in the making!In Shops: Oct 26, 2022 SRP: $9.99

PrintWatch: BORN OF BLOOD #1 Second Printing

(W) Dolan (A) Carlos Beccaria (CA) Eranga Devasurendra

Ancient Sparta is a dangerous place. It requires a strong hand to keep its rivals at bay, and for years King Cleomenes' strength did just that. But after losing his Queen who only offered him one heir, his daughter Giaris, he's decided he must put her through a baptism of fire to prepare her to one day take his place in defending Sparta. Will she rise to the challenge or will she and Sparta fall?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/01/2022

PrintWatch: DEATHRAGE #1 Second Printing

(W) Murphey, Aaron Sparrow (A) Emiliano Urdinola (CA) Eranga Devasurendra

Discover the secret origins of the Spartan World Order's resident bad boy in his own series! The black sheep of the Mercs, Deathrage, has set social media buzzing with his antics at the Merc Gala (Miss Meow #1!) Now witness his heroic beginnings, his tragic betrayal, and his rise to superhero celebrity fame and fortune… and learn why the other Spartans hate him so much! The roller coaster begins here!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

PrintWatch: DEATHRAGE #2 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Emiliano Urdinola (CA) Jeffrey Edwards

Deathrage has failed his first Spartan assignment… and murdered the man he was ordered to protect! What's even worse, he's now wearing the departed's mysterious, high-tech helmet and it's proving rather… unpredictable… with his brain chip implant. And what's even worse than THAT, every hit man, assassin and thug in 1986 Las Vegas is on his trail, wanting to get their hands on the helmet… and the information it possesses!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

PrintWatch: DEATHRAGE #3 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Emiliano Urdinola (CA) Alessandro Micelli

Deathrage and Fire Kiss are on the run as hordes of The Syndicate's assassins are on the hunt for the prize that is Deathrage's high-tech helmet! Meanwhile, the reports of Las Vegas crime lord Teddy's death may have been GREATLY exaggerated…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

PrintWatch: MISS MEOW #1 Third Printing

(W) Murphey, Aaron Sparrow (A) Victor Serra (CA) Ryan Kincaid

Miss Meow's blockbuster first issue is available again in this second-print edition of the character's sold-out debut! Prepare to be thrust into a world protected by the Spartan World Order… superheroes for hire, spread across the globe! A rogue Merc, Miss Meow seeks to learn their secrets… and if they aren't who they say they are, expose them, and their hidden agenda, to the world!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

PrintWatch: MISS MEOW #2 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Nahuel Lopez (CA) Eranga Devasurendra

After last issue's masterful misdirection, Miss Meow has infiltrated Katfight's secret Area 51 lair, looking to expose the dirty laundry of the Spartan World Order… but with Katfight on the way, can Miss Meow find what she's looking for in time? Or has the time of Katfight's long-awaited vengeance come at last?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date:

11/08/2022

PrintWatch: MISS MEOW #3 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Victor Serra (CA) Pete Woods

Katfight finally has Miss Meow right where she wants her… in the palm of her deadly, clawed hand! Has Miss Meow become the proverbial canary caught by the cat? Or will she escape with all of her nine lives intact? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

PrintWatch: MISS MEOW #4 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Victor Serra (CA) Eranga Devasurendra

Katfight has learned the truth behind Miss Meow's seemingly nine lives, and will stop at nothing to snuff them out! Meanwhile, Miss Meow tracks down the group known as the Bubblegum Blitzkrieg in order to retrieve the Helmet of Leonidas… and unlock the secrets of The Spartan Order that it reveals! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022

PrintWatch: CREATE A COMIC (ONE SHOT) Second Printing

(W) Richard Rivera (A/CA) Michael Duron

Scoot Imprint. Scoot is proud to present our first Create-A-Comic starring Grace and Hanzi! Young creators can color two different stories! In one story, the word balloons have been left blank, and the aspiring writers, even those just learning how to make their first letters, get a chance to tell the story as they imagine it! They can even draw their own version of the characters using artwork examples for reference. Some younger kids may need a little help writing, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? Made for kids of all ages and the adults who want to share their love of comics! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/07/2022

PrintWatch: SABRINA ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR #1 2ND PTG

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

(W/A/CA) Dan Parent

Second Printing! We couldn't possibly enter spooky season without celebrating Sabrina as much as possible! And we're kicking off this spectacular with a BRAND NEW Sabrina story that we guarantee will be the greatest Sabrina Halloween story ever! In "Celebration Vexation!" It's Sabrina's birthday and she's celebrating her day-with an epic battle against her nemesis, a BRAND NEW character named AMBER NIGHTSTONE! Amber is an evil witch born at exactly the same time as Sabrina. Only one witch born that day may live amongst mortals, and Amber wants her turn, so she has to erase Sabrina from history! All that plus a collection of classic-style spell-binding stories!