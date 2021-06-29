PrintWatch: Nightwing #78, Dark Knight #2 and Riley Rossmo

PrintWatch: Two DC Comics go to the printing mill, both with Riley Rossmo covers. We are now getting to the stage where DC Comics is reprinting more comics than Marvel, which is a brand new thing for us. Will Marvel have to reprint X-Factor #10 at least? Okay, here we go.

PrintWatch: Despite Legends of the Dark Knight #2 being a digital-first comic book was not likely to sell through and go to a second printing in print. But it did anyway. Courtesy of Darick Robertson and his introduction of Riddler's new partner, Quiz. With a recoloured cover by Riley Rossmo.

BAD NIGHT, GOOD KNIGHT PART TWO! You don't do business in Gotham City without running afoul of the Joker! The Clown Prince of Crime has gotten his hands on a deadly chemical and he's going to expose it to all of Gotham City, Batman is going to have to stop him and save the GCPD from the Joker's wrath. $3.99 FOC: July 1 On Sale: July 27

PrintWatch: While Nightwing #78 is back for a third printing with new cover art by Riley Rossmo – no recolour job this time.

Nightwing is back-and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adopted city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero. The New York Times bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) are about to take Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero! $3.99 FOC: July 1 On Sale: July 27