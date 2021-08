Printwatch: Ordinary Gods, Eat The Rich, Defenders, Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is getting back on the second printing bandwagon, with Avengers #47, Daredevil #33, Defenders #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29, and Spirit Of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1 all going to second print. With second prints also for Trailer Boys #1 from Devil's Due, Eat The Rich #1 from Boom Studios, We Don't Kill Spiders #1 from Scout Comics and both Ordinary Gods #1 and #2 from Image Comics.

PrintWatch: AVENGERS #47 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218321

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Javi Garron

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: DAREDEVIL #33 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218322

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218323

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #29 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218324

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Christopher Allen (CA) Taurin Clarke

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218325

(W) B. Earl (A) Paul Davidson, Jeffrey Veregge (CA) Takashi Okazaki

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: TRAILER PARK BOYS GET A F#ING COMIC BOOK #1 2ND PTG (MR)

DEVILS DUE

JUL218221

(W) VARIOUS, Josh Blaylock, Travis Hymel, Shawn DePasquale (A) VARIOUS (CA)

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $7.99

PrintWatch: EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG BAK

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL218257

(W) Sarah Gailey (A/CA) Pius Bak

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: ORDINARY GODS #1 2ND PTG WATANABE

IMAGE COMICS

JUL218467

(W) Kyle Higgins (A/CA) Felipe Watanabe

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: ORDINARY GODS #2 2ND PTG WATANABE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL218466

(W) Kyle Higgins (A/CA) Felipe Watanabe

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: WE DON'T KILL SPIDERS #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

JUL218438

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99