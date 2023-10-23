Posted in: Comics | Tagged: printwatch, seven years in darkness, she-hulk

PrintWatch: Seven Years In Darkness, Spider-Man & She-Hulk Get Seconds

PrintWatch: Second prints for Spine-Tingling Spider-Man and Sensational She-Hulk are joined by a second printing for Seven Years In Darkness.

PrintWatch: Second prints for Spine-Tingling Spider-Man and Sensational She-Hulk from Marvel Comics are joined by a second printing collection for Seven Years In Darkness from CEX.

PrintWatch: CEX is to reprint the first four issues of Joseph Schmalke' Seven Years In Darkness as an oversized comic book. It will be published for thr 28th of February 2024. "Catch up on Seven Years in Darkness: Year One before Year Two begins! This mega-sized issue contains all four issues of the original series! The Academy of Black Magic has reopened its doors for the first time in 200 years! Seventy-two children will walk through the Academy doors for freshmen year, but only seven will graduate and walk out alive! Their seven-year journey starts here!"

PrintWatch: Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Juan Ferreyra, for the 6th of December.

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Juan Ferreyra

Terror continues for the Web-Slinger! After a fight with SPIDER-CIDE, Spider-Man gets taken on the most terrifying ride of his life. If you think you've already read the scariest Spider-Man story ever, you may stand corrected after this one!

Rated T SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: Sensational She-Hulk #1 with a Jen Bartel 2nd printing cover, alongside a 1:25 second rprinting cover by Leirix, both for the 6th of December. Covers for the first, no for the second yet…

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Rainbow Rowell, Jessica Gao (A) Genolet, Andres, Various (CA) Jen Bartel

THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK IS BACK! Jen Walters is dusting off her adjective and kicking off a new era! The best hero slash lawyer in the Marvel Universe is going to remind you why she's so SENSATIONAL, going up against her deadliest challenge yet! PLUS: MARVEL STUDIOS SHE-HULK series writer JESSICA GAO makes hers Marvel in a short story with the Jade Giant! Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!