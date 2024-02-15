Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, ultimate spider-man, wolverine

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Displaced, Red Hood One Hand Wolverine

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #2, Displaced #1, Red Hood: The Hill #0, One Hand #1 and Wolverine #43 Get Second Printings

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #2, Displaced #1 lead second printings in March.

Red Hood: The Hill #0 sells out, returns with new cover art.

The One Hand #1 gets a second print, hinting at The Six Fingers.

Wolverine #43's fresh prints feature Leinil Yu and Jan Bazaldua covers.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #2, Displaced #1, Red Hood: The Hill #0, One Hand #1 and Wolverine #43 all get second printings for next month…

PrintWatch: Boom Studios today announced that The Displaced #1, the first issue of the new series by Ed Brisson, Luca Casalanguida, Dee Cunniffe, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou had sold our from distributors and, as a result, would be going to a second printing featuring brand new cover art by Casalanguida and Cunniffe, available in stores on the 13th of March, 2024. "Like the town of Oshawa, the first issue of THE DISPLACED disappeared from comic shop shelves!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom Studios. "Fans and new readers can rest easy knowing a new printing is on the way right in time for the highly anticipated second issue. Ed, Luca, Dee, and Hassan have delivered an enthralling supernatural mystery in the spirit of Stephen King and The Leftovers that has everyone talking!"

PrintWatch: Red Hood: The Hill #0, the prelude issue to the new series Red Hood: The Hill starring Jason Todd, has sold out at the distributor level just one week after its release, and will return for a second printing next month. Red Hood: The Hill #0 second printing arrives on the 19th of March with a recolored version of the main cover by series artist Sanford Greene. Red Hood: The Hill #0 includes material originally published as Red Hood #51 and #52 by writer Shawn Martinbrough and artists Tony Akins and Mortitat, and serves as a direct lead-in to the six-issue Red Hood: The Hill, which debuted this week.

PrintWatch: The debut issue of The One Hand by Ram V, Laurence Campbell and Lee Loughridge has sold out completely at the distributor level and Image Comics will rush it back to print this week. The One Hand #1 reprint will showcase new cover art by Campbell. "It's been a joy to see reactions from people experiencing the comic for the first time and to see retailers championing the book," said Ram V. "I'm thrilled that even more readers will have a chance to pick up Issue #1 and experience the mysteries, questions and twists that The One Hand #1 has to offer before they read The Six Fingers #1 and have their brains tickled all over again!" Campbell added: "The reaction to the first issue of The One Hand has been great to see. Thanks to everyone who picked it up and the retailers who ordered the book. It's been a pleasure to create a new cover for the second printing. New readers will be able to get on at the ground level with this reprinting before investigating The Six Fingers." The One Hand readers will also want to pick up its sister series The Six Fingers by Dan Watters and Sumit Kumar, which hits shelves next week.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #2 has, like issue 1, gone to a second printing before the first hits the shelves, with two versions, a standard second printing cover by series artist Marco Checchetto, and a 1:25 variant cover featuring head sketches of the lead characters. It will go on sale on the 20th of March.

PrintWatch: Wolverine #32 has also gone to second printing for the 27th of March, with a Leinil Yu cover, and a Jan Bazaldua virgin 1:25 cover.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!