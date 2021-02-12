PrintWatch Update: Star Wars High Republic #1 Gets Fourth Printing

We mentioned a bunch of comics from IDW and Image Comics were getting second printings earlier today, but we missed a big one. Star Wars: The High Republic #1 has just gone to a fourth printing. Which is fast, even for a) Star Wars and b) Marvel. One of the higher selling comics for Marvel, it seems that it just keeps on selling out. No cover yet but it looks like it will be repurposed artwork from inside the first issue by Ario Anindito

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 4TH PTG ANINDITO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC209473

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

BEFORE THE SKYWALKER SAGA! THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

A new era of STAR WARS storytelling begins. It is centuries before the SKYWALKER SAGA. The JEDI are at their height, protecting the galaxy as REPUBLIC pioneers push out into new territories. As the Frontier prepares for the dedication of majestic STARLIGHT BEACON, PADAWAN KEEVE TRENNIS faces the ultimate choice – will she complete her Jedi Trials or rescue the innocent from disaster? New Jedi! New ships! New evils to fight!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And here's a reminder of the previous covers…

More to come, when it comes. How many printing can Marvel Comics take on Star Wars: The High Republic #1 anyway? And will IDW be playing catch up?