Pro-Red Skull March? Captain America Wants To Listen To All Americans

Red Skull Vs Captain America? I guess you can say there are probably good people on both sides of that one. Today's Captain America #27 sees Steve Rogers attempt a unifying speech to America at this time. After having been incarcerated, fighting back and winning in the courts.

Captain America #27 by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Leonard Kirk.

But not everyone sees it as clear cut. And the media isn't convinced and wants to do something about it. Well, some of the media.

Captain America #27 by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Leonard Kirk.

As to why Captain America concerns himself with such matters, well he is trying to reach across the aisle it seems. Be a Captain America for all Americans. A Biden Captain America? Good luck with that.

Captain America #27 by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Leonard Kirk.

…even if they don't want him to be. It's all so confusing for this man out of time. Turns out some people just don't want unity, harmony and holding hands across the nation.

Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Leonard Kirk.

And so, just like Kevin Smith and Dogma, he ends up attending the protest against himself. Just to get a better idea of why folk want to "Screw It All" and wear Red Skull masks. No Punisher skulls at this march though.

Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Leonard Kirk.

Okay, maybe not good people on both sides after all. Sometimes enough is enough. What was that thing about telling the world, "no, you move"?

That's the one. Captain America #27 by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Leonard Kirk is published today. Yes of course it's political, it's a Captain America comic, what were you expecting?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #27
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200552
(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Alex Ross
HOW CAPTAIN AMERICA GOT HIS MOJO BACK! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

