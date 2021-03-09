Proctor Valley Road, Grant Morrison's Biggest Original Launch In Years

Tomorrow sees the release of Grant Morrison's first new original series in five years, Proctor Valley Road, co-written by screenwriter Alex Child with art by Naomi Franquiz and Tamra Bonvillain. We've been covering the series since before it was first formally announced last December, and predicted it would be a big series launch for Morrison. And it seems so.

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that comic book stores ordered just under 55,000 copies, coming to comic shops tomorrow. Placing Proctor Valley Road firmly in the 50K Club, but it's bigger than Morrison's previous original launch at publisher Boom Studios, Klaus. It's also a bigger launch than at Image Comics with Nameless and Happy, and at DC Comics with We3, The Filth and Joe The Barbarian. As best as we can tell, Proctor Valley Road is their highest-selling original series launch since The Invisibles.

And the series already appears to have heat among collectors and speculators as copies of the Peach Momoko 1-in-25 variant are selling above ratio and the one-per-store unlockable variant by Christian Ward is posting sales at $49.99. Meanwhile, some of the 11 retailer exclusive variant covers are already selling for healthy amounts as well. All of this activity is before the book goes on sale tomorrow… and one of the rarest variants, the 2021 ComicsPRO exclusive is in retailers' hands.

Mind you, this is also before any official news breaks of Proctor Valley Road going into production as a TV show, which seems inevitable given that NBCUniversal subsidiary, Universal Content Productions is already developing the property with Boom.

How long until Boom announces a second printing? We'll keep you posted, even as we turn our attention to Boom's next original series launch, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V and Filipe Andrade which FOCs this coming Monday, March 15th.