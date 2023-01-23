Punchline: The Gotham Game #4 Preview: Is That Under Warranty? Punchline reveals the true depths of her evil when she smashes a perfectly hood handheld gaming console in this preview of Punchline: The Gotham Game #4.

In this preview of Punchline: The Gotham Game #4, we get a glimpse of the depths of Punchline's evil as she smashes a perfectly good handheld gaming console. Joining me to take a look at the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I'm warning you, don't try to take over the world this time. What do you think of this preview?

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #4

DC Comics

1122DC185

1122DC186 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #4 David Marquez Cover – $4.99

1122DC187 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #4 Warren Louw Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Max Raynor (CA) Vasco Georgeiv

BOYS' CLUB! Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang's crusade to reshape the Gotham City underworld continues with a vengeance. But Punchline is done dealing with henchmen and hired assassins…she's going right to the top, forcing a meeting with Black Mask and his criminal hive. Will Punchline have their ear, or will they rip out her heart?! And how will Bluebird recover from the vicious defeat Punchline dealt her as she tries to help her brother?

In Shops: 1/24/2023

SRP: $3.99

