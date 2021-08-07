Punchline vs. Harley Quinn vs. Hunter Panic in Future State Gotham #4

Future State Gotham #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview we find Hunter Panic preparing to hunt down Punchline. But Harley Quinn has dibs on Punchline as well. Who will get to her first? And will it result in a three-way? Not like that, you pervs. But of course it will. Check out the preview below.
FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4
DC Comics
0621DC105
0621DC106 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4 CVR B SIMONE DI MEO PUNCHLINE CONNECTING COVER – $3.99
0621DC107 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4 CVR C DIMA IVANOV THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo
Hunt the Batman continues as Punchline prowls Gotham searching for the one thing she needs before leaving the city forever! The only person standing in her way is a revenge-fueled Harley Quinn! And just when things couldn't get any worse, the brand-new hero Hunter Panic comes for them both!
In Shops: 8/10/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0621DC105 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO HARLEY QUINN CONNECTING COVER, by (W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0621DC106 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4 CVR B SIMONE DI MEO PUNCHLINE CONNECTING COVER, by (W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0621DC107 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4 CVR C DIMA IVANOV THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Dima Ivanov, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0621DC105 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4, by (W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0621DC105 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4, by (W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0621DC105 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #4, by (W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo, in stores Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from DC Comics
