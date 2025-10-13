Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: punisher

Punisher: Red Band #2 Preview: Frank's Fury Reignited

Punisher: Red Band #2 hits stores Wednesday. Someone's weaponized Frank Castle, and they're about to learn why that's a terrible idea.

Article Summary Punisher: Red Band #2 unleashes Frank Castle's fury, as he is weaponized and set loose once again on October 15th.

Discover who reignites Frank’s war on crime—a decision they will soon regret as mayhem quickly escalates.

Marvel’s latest saga promises explicit content and variant covers for collectors seeking maximum carnage.

LOCK AND LOAD! The Punisher is back and as dangerous and lethal as ever! But who or what has reignited Frank Castle's one-man, all-out war on crime?! And just how long until they come to regret their decision to pluck Frank Castle off Weirdworld for use as the perfect killing machine?!

Punisher: Red Band #2

by Benjamin Percy & Julius Ohta, cover by Marco Checchetto

LOCK AND LOAD! The Punisher is back and as dangerous and lethal as ever! But who or what has reignited Frank Castle's one-man, all-out war on crime?! And just how long until they come to regret their decision to pluck Frank Castle off Weirdworld for use as the perfect killing machine?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621144900211

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621144900216 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #2 MIKE DEL MUNDO VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621144900217 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #2 TOTINO TEDESCO VIRGIN VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621144900221 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #2 PAULO SIQUEIRA VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621144900231 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #2 JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

