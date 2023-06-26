Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bloodborne, graphic novel, kickstarter

Quarter-Million Fundraised Bloodborne "Fan" Graphic Novel, Pulled

Kickstarter has pulled a project it once promoted, The Old Blood - A Bloodborne Prequel Graphic Novel fanfic by Elvis J.S. Phillips.

The Old Blood – A Bloodborne Prequel Graphic Novel was successfully Kickstartered to the tune of $289,221 from 1,951 backers, created by one Elvis J.S. Phillips, better known as YouTuber Elvis The Alien and the founder of Ayylien Clothing. The only problem was is that it was completely unofficial. Titan Comics owns the Bloodborne comic book license. Despite that, back in April, it still received the Kickstarter Reads Project Of The Day.

Today's #KickstarterReads comics #ProjectOfTheDay is The Old Blood: A Bloodborne Prequel Graphic Novel by @ElvisTheAlienTV, a fan-made graphic novel that encompasses all of the events that lead up to the start of the game Bloodborne.https://t.co/9pl0zunjdl — Kickstarter Reads (@KickstarterRead) April 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And certainly people were happy to tell them of the issues here.

The fact this got through approvals is disappointing. The fact Kickstarter is actively promoting it is downright insane. pic.twitter.com/Wrhxi37odz — Dan Whitehead (@DanWritehead) April 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And now two or thre months later, after all the money will have been received, this "fan-made graphic novel that encompasses all of the events that lead up to the start of the game Bloodborne" was eventually legally challenged after it had raised so much money. Now Kickstarter states that "The Old Blood – A Bloodborne Prequel Graphic Novel is the subject of an intellectual property dispute and is currently unavailable." I mean, given those tweets earlier, they can't have been unaware of this,

Previously Elvis J.S. Phillips stated on their page, "If, for whatever reason, Sony or FromSoftware want to shut down this project, we will fight our case. In the worst case scenario all backers will be fully refunded (for the book portion of their pledge, reward payments will still be taken out if you'd still like them) and the project will be canceled." I wonder if people got refunded? They have yet to comment on their social media about what happens now…

Following up the official Bloodborne comic books, Bloodborne: Lady Of Lanterns by Cullen Bunn and Piotr Kowalski concluded from Titan Comics last year. And now, in September it is starting up again from the same creative team and Titan Comics – who are clearly still in the Cullen Bunn business, with Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion, starting in September 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!