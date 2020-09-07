Quoi Gives The Scooby-Doo Complaint in Empyre: Fantastic Four Fallout

This week, as well as Empyre: Avengers Aftermath, gives us the Empyre: Fantastic Four Fallout – the stuff that is alleged by Dan Slott to have major impact on the Marvel Universe as a whole. But in the preview below, seems more concerned with having Quoi, the Celestial Messiah, he who was behind the whole Cotati plan to wipe out the universe of animal life forms, the most colossal genocide imaginable, otherwise known as a Double-Thanos, to do his best Scooby-Doo villain rant.

"And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!" Scooby-Doo in space? Of course, it was the fake Emperor over in Empyre: Avengers Aftermath who had their mask pulled off in the event finale. And, yes, revealed it as someone we had seen much earlier on. Basically Empyre was just one big episode of Scooby-Doo without the Scooby snacks. And that bit where they run fast but don't get anywhere – unless that was the readers? Anyway, nice to see Nick Fury back, he's been… well… unseen for quite some time.

EMPYRE FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

(W) Dan Slott (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) R. B. Silva

• The fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of… Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four.

• This is NO standard issue of a Marvel Comic, True Believer. Two MAJOR TURNING POINTS for THE ENTIRE MARVEL UNIVERSE will take place here!

• Also in this issue… The Profiteer returns, but is she here for revenge… or justice? And a special appearance by the most ominous cosmic character of them all, The Unseen! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99