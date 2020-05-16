Rags Comes To an End in Antarctic Press August 2020 Solicitations.

In August 2020, Brian Ball, Trent Luther and Luigi Teruel are to bring their popular comic book series Rags to an end, as the publisher comes out of shutdown. Here are the solicitations, and everything else Antarctic Press is putting out in August.

Rags #7 (of 7)

Blue-Falcon'd by Kylie and Randi, Operator is reunited with his missing team in an unexpected way. Right before he's officially relieved for cause, Regina unleashes the rage that's been building up in her soul. And nothing's scarier than a Ginger gone feral!

Story: Brian Ball & Trent Luther

Art: Luigi Teruel

MATURE READERS

FINAL ISSUE!

miniseries

full color, 32 pages

$3.99 U.S.

Gold Digger #279

A battle rages across the higher planescapes over the quantum-divided essence of Dreadwing's fallen divinity, and that means it's easy mega-prana pickings for some of the smaller, sneaker primordials! The time is right for Spellvis to escape his slave-marriage to "Feast", an elder, galactic quintessence who feeds on planetary timelines… and loves her some rockabilly Elvis impersonators! But can Spellvis snatch a morsel of that power showering across the stars before his next mandatory cosmic concert curtain call?

Story/Art: Fred Perry

full color, 32 pages

$3.99 U.S.

Ninja High School #178

There's never a dull day in Pootville USA as we follow our heroes in their daily adventures to save the universe from the scourge of the Shadows. Meanwhile, a multiverse away in Quagmire, some old friends begin their own plans to stop the Shadows, with varying results.

Story/Art: Ben Dunn

full color

32 pages

$3.99 U.S.

Offworld: Sci-Fi Double Feature #6

A deadly showdown brings the first story arc to a close in "Hazel" by Collin Fogel. Captain Menek's life hangs in the balance as Hazel fights against Scrap, ultimately realizing the value of team effort to save both her block and a loved one. In "Interstellar Dust" by C.J. Hudson and Igor Wolski, a traitor is revealed just as Vorg makes his final push for control of the Afterglow's bridge. The prison riot goes into overdrive!

Story: C.J. Hudson, Collin Fogel

Art: Igor Wolski, Collin Fogel

MATURE READERS

32 pages

$3.99 U.S.

Patriotika #2 (of 3)

Athena Omega, descendant of the original goddess, has combined with scrawny, mild-mannered college student Erin to form the mighty, statuesque Patriotika! Together, they fight beings mythical, monstrous, or simply bizarre. This time, Patriotika starts off battling the powerful, gigantic, twin Egyptian gods Ramses and Nefertari. If that weren't enough, she must also face Zero G, a powerful, gravity-manipulating ninja leading an army of fellow shinobi!

Story: Ron Z

Art: Alé Garza

Cover: Chuck ART

miniseries

full color, 24 pages

$3.99 U.S.

Teether: The Big Bite TPB

The full Teether saga all at once may seem tough to swallow, but just give it a little bit. Once you sink your teeth into David Hutchison's horror masterpiece, you'll chews to finish the whole thing!

Dillon Brown thinks he's made a friend with new transfer student Lilly Quist. But when the grisly remains of local kids appear, he starts to suspect the new girl has something to do with it. Soon Dillon realizes that an ancient, endless hunger has come to Carol Hill, Indiana in the form of a 10-year-old girl. He and his classmates now have to stop Lilly's vicious, gore-drenched feast before it's too late. But the secrets behind Lilly's rage might just be more terrifying than Lilly herself!

Story/Art: David Hutchison

softcover TPB

full color, 96 pages

$19.99 U.S.

Wall-Might 3: The MAGAlorian

The epic Wall-Might Trilogy concludes as the People's Champion dons the helmet and armor of the MAGAlorian to make his final stand against the Deep State and their Supreme Leader, Schmuck! Creators Timothy Lim and Mark Pellegrini return with their final parody installment to the bestselling My Hero MAGAdemia: Wall-Might and Wall-Might: First Term, Part II that promises to bring Wall-Might's first term to an explosive conclusion.

Story: Mark Pellegrini

Art: Timothy Lim

Cover: Dave Dorman

one-shot

full color, 32 pages

$4.99 U.S.