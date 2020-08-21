Rai #9 Only New Solicited Title In Valiant November 2020 Solicits

In October, Valiant Entertainment solicited no new titles, just a collection of Doctor Tomorrow. They did reschedule a few previously solicited and delayed titles for October such as Rai #8. but it remains a small line-up. Well in November, Valiant has just the one new title being solicited, Rai #9 from Dan Abnett and Juan Jose Ryp, as well as a solicitation for the third volume of Bloodshot. No doubt other titles will be rescheduled to help fill some of the gaps.

RAI (2019) #9 CVR A DIAZ

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Netho Diaz

Visionary creators Dan Abnett and Juan JosÃ© Ryp's post-apocalyptic epic races onward!

As Rai faces his strongest foe yet, the curtain is pulled back on this sci-fi world, revealing the dark secrets that lurk underneath.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Marc Laming, Jason Masters (CA) Kael Ngu

Beaten, battered… Burned!

Unthinkable monsters are unleashing hell on Earth! Bloodshot and his allies in the coalition of former agents known as the Burned will be put to the test… but all is not as it seems. Now, surrounded by enemies, who can Bloodshot trust?

New York Times best-selling writer Tim Seeley (Nightwing) joins blistering artist Marc

Laming (Planet Hulk) for the next bullet riddled volume of the series Screen Rant calls "undeniably slick".

Collecting BLOODSHOT (2019) #7-9, and BLOODSHOT (2019) #0.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $14.99