Reading Tea Leaves, Marvel Is Making Big Plans For Ghost Rider

It's a heavy November for Ghost Rider. There must be something in the air. But which Ghost Rider? There are after all, plenty to choose from these days. In Avengers Forever, the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider will be transformed into the All Rider. While Johnny Blaze works with Talia Warroad in an FBI splinter group. Kushala, the Spirit Rider fights alongside the Midnight Suns,. And Danny Ketch gets his Ghost Rider tales reprinted in Marvel Tales. Four Ghost Riders in one month? And when it's not even Halloween? Could it be an appearance in She-Hulk is imminent or the Werewolf By Night special? Certainly, Marvel is putting everything into place to take advantage of increased Ghost Rider interest. This is usually how we read the Marvel tea leaves…

AVENGERS FOREVER #11

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION!

The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group's infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #8

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Miracleman Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad — working together?!

As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIDNIGHT SUNS #3 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • GAME VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Beware the Vapors of Valtorr!

The MIDNIGHT SUNS brave the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. What terrible secret from the past is AGATHA HARKNESS hiding? And what does the truth mean for ZOE LAVEAU's future?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH – MARVEL TALES #1

HOWARD MACKIE (W)

JAVIER SALTARES (A)

COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

A new Ghost Rider hits the road! Danny Ketch takes on the classic flaming-skulled mantle — and becomes a comic book icon of the 1990s! In GHOST RIDER (1990) #1-3, when Danny and his sister, Barbara, are caught in the crossfire of a gang war between the Kingpin's men and the deadly Deathwatch, Danny finds a mysterious and familiar motorcycle that will save his life — and change it forever! Evildoers beware, because the Spirit of Vengeance is coming for you — and if his chains don't get you, his penance stare will! But will Deathwatch and his vampiric ally Blackout provide a violent end to Danny's heroic journey before it even truly begins? The '90s Ghost Rider's adventures through hellfire start here!

104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99