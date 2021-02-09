Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser

It's Red X time! As Bleeding Cool mentioned earlier, DC Comics is still keeping the identity of Red X secret – though they did give some more clues in today's Future State: Teen Titans #2 from DC Comics today. As we pointed out, is clearly still a mystery in Titans Academy out in March.

You are still not meant to know who he is. That has not stopped people selling copies of the Red X cardstock cover for $15 today on eBay. But you do get a peek.

Could be Damian Wayne. Could be Clownhunter. Could be anyone. Maybe Titans Academy will reval more?

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #1

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Welcome to Teen Titans Academy! Packed with both new, super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X. Original New Teen Titans including Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy take on the role of teachers and mentors for superpowered teens. Their goal: to shape the next generation of heroes. In-Store: 3/23/2021 Retail: $3.99

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The questions mount around the new school formed by the original New Teen Titans: What's going on with Billy Batson's access to the powers of Shazam, what dark secret is Raven's new pupil Dane hiding, and who's masquerading as the new Red X? In-Store: 4/27/2021 Retail: $3.99 FUTURE STATE TEEN TITANS #2 (OF 2)

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Red X returns to the Teen Titans! The mysterious former Teen Titans Academy student joins the surviving Titans in a final fight to stop the threat unleashed by one of the school's students. Nightwing, Raven, Crush, Shazam, Starfire, Cybeast, and Red Arrow face their demons as one of these heroes must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their world! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/09/2021