Red X And Nightwing – Or Is It D*ckstroke? It's Better Than Shazadam

It's Nightwing time! Good luck getting a copy of Future State: Teen Titans #2 from DC Comics today, as some folk have been playing silly buggers on eBay and driving the price sky high over the appearance of Red X. I mean, not that they are going to reveal who Red X is in this, it is clearly still a mystery in Titans Academy out in March. The art from Infinite Frontier #0 shows you that it is still off the cards.

You are still not meant to know who he is. That has not stopped people selling copies of the Red X cardstock cover for $15 today on eBay. You know, when people realise he's Clownhunter, I hope they have copies of the Batman #96 1:25 cover on on hand.

However, while in Infinite Frontier #0, people are now referring to Black Adam as Shazadam (unless DC Comics decide to edit that out before printing and call him Monarch instead as a result of reaction to Bendis' floated balloon), it looks like Nightwing may be getting a new nickname himself in Future State: Teen Titans.

The first issue ended with Red X and Nightwing changing up costumes and Nightwing dressing with the Deathstroke mask.

Which was enough for Cyborg in this week's Teen Titans: Future State #2.

Dickstroke. Like he doesn't have enough problems going on with his name…

FUTURE STATE TEEN TITANS #2 (OF 2)

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Red X returns to the Teen Titans! The mysterious former Teen Titans Academy student joins the surviving Titans in a final fight to stop the threat unleashed by one of the school's students. Nightwing, Raven, Crush, Shazam, Starfire, Cybeast, and Red Arrow face their demons as one of these heroes must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their world! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/09/2021