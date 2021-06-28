Red X Revelations In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)

The identity of Red X in Teen Titans has always been deliberately up for debate, and the version of the new Red X in Future State: Teen Titans and Teen Titans Academy has followed in that fashion, featuring the character, the mask, and much mystery around which of the Teen Titans Academy student – or teachers – they are. And don't think you'll get any better idea of who Red X is in tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy 2021 Yearbook. Thought maybe you may get a better idea of who it is not.

So not Robin. Not Dick Grayson who once posed as Red X. Not any Robin either it seems, so you can put Tim Drake, Jason Todd and Damian Wayne back in the box. But we do get a little more psychological insight.

I get the feeling that Red X is going to have to explain that to each and enemy he fights because no one is going to get that at all. Even when they explain it, they may have to explain it again and provide some kind of cliffnotes. I mean seriously, why not make it a green tick? I'd be far more likely to use that to indicate that something has been done. A Red X is far more likely to mean that something is yet to be done, surely? Like, I haven't filled in my date of birth, or my mother's maiden name. Red X is threatening their enemies with… bureaucracy. Teen Titans Acadamy 2021 Yearbook is published tomorrow.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY 2021 YEARBOOK #1 CVR A VARIOUS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Various

As the first quarter of classes draws to an end at Teen Titans Academy, get a closer look at the how students such as the mysterious Stitch enrolled, catch up with the status of Beast Boy and Raven's relationship, and maybe, just maybe, get some clues on the origin of the new Red X! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 06/29/2021