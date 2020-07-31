Retailers Get Surprise Bronze Foil Walking Dead: Negan Lives Variant

Comic book retailers will see a surprise in their upcoming ordered from Diamond Comic Distributors, with stores who qualified for Gold and Silver variants of Image Comics' The Walking Dead: Negan Lives #1 by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard. This coming week they will be receiving a special surprise Bronze Foil Variant of The Walking Dead: Negan Lives #1, arriving for stores who received the Gold and Silver variants.

While the following week, as an extra thank you to retailers for their support of Robert Kirkman's new series with Chris Samnee, those retailers who placed an additional order of Fire Power #1 will be receiving yet another surprise in their shipment on Wednesday 12th August, a Fire Power #1 Gold Foil Variant.

The Walking Dead: Negan Lives #1 one-shot was aimed at generating new excitement for comic shops recovering from the global shutdown crisis and is available exclusively to comics retailers. It is not available digitally.

Here's a look at the Gold variant of Negan Lives… it should be along these lines.

NEGAN LIVES #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR208199

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Cliff Rathburn (CA) Dave McCaig (A/CA) Charlie Adlard Spurned by a slowly rebuilding society, Negan lives a life of desperate isolation… or does he? In the tradition of Here's Negan, this all-new story in Negan Lives #1 gives readers a glimpse into what has happened to one The Walking Dead's most popular characters in the time since his last appearance in The Walking Dead #174. As long-time readers of the post-apocalyptic survival series will recall, The Walking Dead #174 proved to be a pivotal point for Negan, as he was tracked down and confronted by a vengeful Maggie, still heartbroken and furious over the murder of her husband, Glenn, in The Walking Dead #100. The greatest f*@king comic book villain of ALL-TIME returns. 'Nuff said.In Shops: Jul 01, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Negan Lives was originally provided free to comic book stores, to help them with revenue at this difficult time. "I've been inspired by Steve Geppi and Diamond's efforts to shine a light on how essential the Direct Market is to our beloved industry with their #backthecomeback campaign," said Kirkman. "While Charlie Adlard and I had laid the series to rest, this felt like something special we could do for the store owners who made our series a success to begin with. To that end, I'm happy to report that 100% of the revenue generated from this book will go to the stores selling it. The retailer community does backbreaking work to get comics into the hands of our loving fans, we should all be doing more in these trying times to show them how appreciated they are."