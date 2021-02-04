Retailers Only Getting Half Of The Bad Idea ENIAC #1 They Ordered

Bleeding Cool has been talking about Bad Idea, the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns for what seems like ages now, spinning out of the buyout of Valiant by DMG. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. That's if you get a copy. The latest missive went out to retailers;

We want to thank you for your patience these last few days, especially to those of you who reached out to try and help solve this issue by offering to lower your orders. Unfortunately, the gulf has proved too large and we will not have enough copies of ENIAC #1 First Printing to fulfill all orders completely. We have been working with our printer to rush shipping on our planned first batch of NOT FIRST PRINTINGS. (Yesterday's announcement here.)

Nevertheless, we will have to allocate all current orders to 51% of your initial order.

On a positive note, we will be able to automatically fulfill the remainder of your ENIAC #1 order with ENIAC #1 NOT FIRST PRINTING copies. While we know this is not optimal for your hardcore collectors, we do hope it will cover some ground with reader demand. Based on our conversations with many of you over the last months, we project that this allocation will cover most if not all of your pre-orders with first prints. If you wish to opt out of this substitution, simply email atom@badideacorp.com and we will adjust your order to remove the partial NOT FIRST PRINTING quantity.

Regardless, your minimum order quantity on future issues of ENIAC (per Bad Idea rule #6) will, of course, be adjusted down to match the new quantity of ENIAC #1 FIRST PRINTING copies you will receive via the allocation. In short, you won't be on the hook to match a quantity that we were unable to fulfill.

Both of these updates will be reflected in your order history and invoicing on the Bad Idea Wholesale Ordering site when we open for new orders on Tuesday, February 9th.

Again, we are so incredibly proud of ENIAC and couldn't be more humbled by the tremendous faith you have put into it with your order. We have and will continue to put new processes in place to avoid a similar situation going forward.

Thank you once again, The Bad Idea Dept. of Woefully Inadequate Future Planning